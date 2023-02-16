Dubai, UAE: Prognica Labs and NeuroSpinal Hospital & CyberKnife Cancer Center have entered into a partnership that aims to drive the growth of clinical research and development, public health awareness programs including screening and diagnosis campaigns and to deploy the AI based technologies to improve patient outcomes, throughout the country.

“At Neuro Spinal Hospital, we believe technological innovations are transforming the practice of healthcare delivery, and we are focused on leveraging Artificial intelligence (AI), robotic surgeries, radiosurgery, advanced neuro and spinal options, and other innovative technologies that UAE has embraced to boost healthcare treatments for patients” said Dr. Abdul Karim Msaddi, Founder and Medical Director of NeuroSpinal Hospital.

We always strive to provide the highest quality of medical care to patients, promote a culture of early detection and raise awareness, he added. We are proud to have established the first Cancer Center in the UAE to provide Robotic Cyberknife Technology and Radixact Tomotherapy.

As one of the UAE’s most advanced cancer centers, offering outstanding standards of clinical care, we have the expertise, technology, and facilities to deliver a truly personalized care package to our patients, said Dr. Salam Yanek, Radiation Oncologist at the center.

She further elaborated that Cyberknife is an advanced non-invasive alternative to surgery for the treatment of benign or malignant tumors anywhere in the body.The CyberKnife System has more than two decades of clinical proof and has helped hundreds of thousands of cancer patients and we are proud to be the pioneers in this country establishing this technology.

Integration of AI technology in early detection and cancer care can improve the accuracy and speed of diagnosis, aid clinical decision-making, and lead to better health outcomes. AI is playing a key role in improving cancer screening, aid in the genomic characterization of tumors, accelerate drug discovery and improve cancer surveillance.

Khalid Shaikh, Founder & CEO of Prognica Labs said, “Regionally recognized for their clinical leadership in cancer care, NeuroSpinal Hospital provides unique treatment options, including the Robotic CyberKnife Technology and Radixact Tomotherapy, making them an exceptional partner.”

He adds, “This partnership will mark an enormous milestone achievement for Prognica Labs and will represent an exciting opportunity to aggressive expansion.”

With this partnership, they plan to:

Accelerate and intensify breast cancer screening with the use of advanced AI diagnostic technology.

Collaborate to advance their mutual research programs with the aim of discovering, identifying or developing the innovation in technology and life science suitable for development and commercialization.

Collaboratively write research papers and researchbased books to be published on various peer-reviewed journals.

Fostering on opportunities to work on research and education to the healthcare professionals and the medical students.

Ravi Tipparaju, Director Education and Training Center NSH mentioned that through this agreement, we would like to create synergy with official bodies and academic institutions across the world and offer Training for Healthcare Professionals, Academia, and Medical Students. With our partnership with Prognica Labs, we intend to hold Business Events, Breakfast Meetings, Seminars, Conferences, Hackathons, conduct collaborative Research and organize awareness sessions, free check-up camps to benefit the public, he concluded.

-Ends-

About NeuroSpinal Hospital (NSH):

NSH is a state-of-the-art hospital offering specialized care for spinal, neurosurgical, neurological, orthopedic and radiosurgery treatments with an advanced cancer center and neuro-rehabilitation space.

Neuro Spinal Hospital features unique treatment options otherwise only available abroad, including the UAE’s first Cancer Care facility to Robotic Cyberknife, Radixact Tomotherapy and the Brain Surgical Suite, giving patients access to advanced care in a local and welcoming environment.NSH is also the venue for the advanced state-of-the-art Academic and Training Center in the region.

www.nshdubai.com

About Prognica Labs (Prognica):

Prognica is a multi-award winning health-tech company that is engaged in research, developing, marketing and sales of medical software products based on AI-based technology. Prognica utilizes evidence based algorithms, machine learning and computer vision to generate real-time clinical insights at all points of care through early detection and intervention. Prognica is tackling a long term goal by working on breast cancer screening and diagnostics to make it more accurate, affordable and accessible.

www.prognica.com