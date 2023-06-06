The renewed relationship will allow more travellers to enjoy the curated lounge experiences by Plaza Premium Lounge

Priority Pass and LoungeKey networks expand across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific – including additional lounges in locations such as London Gatwick and Dubai International

Access across key Canadian travel hubs restored including Vancouver and Toronto

Plaza Premium Lounges will be added into the programmes in two phases, with all lounges available for members for the busy summer months

Dubai, UAE: Members of Priority Pass and LoungeKey will soon have access to 63 Plaza Premium lounges. The renewed partnership between Plaza Premium Group (PPG) and Collinson, the operator of Priority Pass and LoungeKey, will expand both lounge membership networks’ global footprint across key travel markets within North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. The first phase of 39 lounge additions will be available for members from 6th June*.

Plaza Premium Lounge has an expansive network of 250+ global locations across 70+ major international airports and 63 of these independent lounges will be available to the combined 40 million Priority Pass and LoungeKey Members, who currently have access to 1,300 lounges and experiences in more than 600 cities across 148 countries worldwide.

The announcement comes ahead of the summer, one of the busiest travel periods since the onset of the pandemic. The new experiences in the Plaza Premium Lounges, which include Lounge to Go, Children’s programme, art gallery experiences in lounge, summer food and beverage menus and new interior designs that promote a sense of place, will bring Priority Pass and LoungeKey Members more variety and flexibility to meet the needs of a rapidly recovering travel industry.

Of the 63 lounges joining the Priority Pass and LoungeKey network from Plaza Premium, 39 lounges will available from 6th June, with the remaining 24 lounges joining the programme from June 20th. For the most up-to-date lounge information, members can download the Priority Pass app. Once they have logged in, they will be able to see all the airport lounges and travel experiences that are available to them.

In North America, the renewed relationship will see Priority Pass and LoungeKey add a total of 15 additional lounges across the US and Canada, with all 15 lounges available to members from 6th June. The Plaza Premium Lounges added to the network include those at key travel hubs such as Toronto Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Vancouver International Airport, and Orlando FL International Airport.

A total of 21 additional lounges will be added across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with 15 lounges available from 6th June, and the remaining 6 lounges joining the programme from June 20th. The Plaza Premium Lounges added to the network include those at key travel hubs such as London Gatwick and Dubai International.

For the Asia Pacific region, 27 additional lounges will be added across key travel destinations including Cambodia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and the Philippines, with 9 lounges available from 6th June. Plaza Premium Lounges added to the network have resulted in Priority Pass Members now gaining access to lounges located at Phnom Penh International Airport and Siem Reap International Airport in Cambodia, as well as Macau International Airport in Macau China, Mactan-Cebu International Airport in the Philippines, and Qingdao Airport, in addition to any existing traveller experiences in place. The remaining 18 lounges will be available from June 20th.

“We are dedicated to creating the very best propositions for our clients and partners whilst delivering the best possible travel experience for our global members,” said David Evans, Joint CEO at Collinson. “The rekindling of a long-standing relationship reminds us that the travel industry is a rich ecosystem that delivers the best experience for consumers when the various players work together as one. With demand for premium travel stronger than ever we are significantly increasing our network of lounges and experiences in key travel hubs across the world.”

“At PPG, our mission is to make travel better and we design our airport hospitality services to exceed the travellers’ needs. After years of suppressed travel, we observe a greater demand for better airport experiences, hence in addition to expanding our portfolio of services in the airport lounge, hotel, meet and greet, passenger service and F&B category, our renewed relationship with Collinson will allow us to provide unique experiences that elevate the journeys for their members.” said Bora Isbulan, Deputy-CEO at Plaza Premium Group.

Collinson is continually looking for new opportunities to grow and enhance the global network of Priority Pass and LoungeKey lounges and travel experiences it offers members, forming relationships with the world’s most prestigious airport lounge providers. Members have access to an unparalleled global network of lounges across the world’s major travel zones as well as an ever-growing range of premium experiences – from spas to sleeping pods to dining.

The complete list of lounges to be added in each phase can be found here.

*The first phase of 39 lounge additions will be available for members from 6th June however the listing may take up-to 24 hours to appear on the Priority Pass app and website.

About Collinson

Collinson is the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

We work with the world’s leading payment networks, over 1,400 banks, 90 airlines and 20 hotel groups worldwide. We deliver market-leading airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement, and insurance solutions for over 400 million end consumers.

To learn more: https://www.collinsongroup.com/

Collinson is the operator of Priority Pass, the world’s original and leading airport experiences programme. Travellers can access a network of 1,300 lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep and spa, in over 650 airports in 148 countries, helping to elevate the journey into something special.

Today, Priority Pass Members can access lounges worldwide either with their physical membership card, bank card, or with a digital membership card, which is available via the Priority Pass app for iOS and Android.

To learn more: https://www.prioritypass.com/

LoungeKey is the go-to lounge and rewards programme for businesses, offering an exciting way to reward valued customers with enriching experiences in the airport and beyond.

To learn more: https://www.loungekey.com/

About Plaza Premium Group

With a mission to Make Travel Better, Plaza Premium Group is the pioneer and industry leader in innovating global airport hospitality services and facilities in over 250 locations of more than 70 international airports across the world. Established in 1998 and headquartered in Hong Kong, the group comprises four core business segments – airport lounges Plaza Premium First and Plaza Premium Lounge; airport terminal hotels Aerotel; Airport meet & greet services ALLWAYS and a range of Airport Dining concepts. The Group has also developed Smart Traveller, a mobile app based global airport membership programme that is designed for air travellers, offering uniquely curated perks, benefits and rewards experience through points earning and redemption. In addition to its own brands, Plaza Premium Group provides airport hospitality solutions to leading airlines, alliances, and corporates around the world, including but not limited to Cathay Pacific Airways, China Southern Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Air France, Star Alliance, SkyTeam, American Express, Capital One and many more.

The Group has won more than 60 accolades in the last five years, including “World’s Best Independent Airport Lounge” for six consecutive years from 2016 to 2022 at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, the global benchmark of aviation excellence, and “Best Airport Lounge Operator” for 2018 & 2019 by TTG Asia magazine. In 2020, the Group has successfully been awarded ISO 9001:2015 for Hong Kong Headquarters, proving the quality management in providing airport lounge services. In addition, the group’s Founder and CEO Mr. Song Hoi-see was named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year and Master Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 Malaysia. Plaza Premium Group currently employs over 5,000 staff and serves more than 20 million global passengers annually.

By continuously innovating and striving to surpass travellers’ expectations of airport experiences, the group is growing exponentially across major international airports globally.

To learn more: www.plazapremiumgroup.com

To learn more: www.plazapremiumlounge.com

