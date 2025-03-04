Riyadh: On World Wildlife Day Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve officially welcomes its fifth ranger corps after their successful graduation from the Reserve’s 9-week training program. The new recruits - 40 women and 26 men, all from local communities within the Reserve - join the existing ranger team of 180 to further the Reserve’s conservation work.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve is home to the Middle East’s first, and largest, female ranger corps. Of the 246 rangers at the Reserve 34% are women, well above the global average of 11%.

Andrew Zaloumis, CEO of Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve stated, ‘’our rangers at Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve are pivotal to us achieving the Reserve’s vision and mission. These local people, from across the Reserve, know its land, its flora and fauna and its communities. They are the natural guardians of the Kingdom’s rich natural and cultural heritage’’.

Over 18,000 applications were received. Candidates underwent written and physical tests and multiple interviews to win a coveted place on the Reserve’s ranger training program. Run by Ali Albalawi, the Reserve’s Capacity Building and Sustainable Natural Resource Use Supervisor, the nine-week program provides the essential skills required to join the ranger corps. Modules include conservation management, data collection, patrolling, cultural heritage management, tracking, fitness, self-defence, first aid and 4x4 driving.

Ali explains, ‘’I take great pride in training rangers from the local community in Prince Mohammad bin Salman Reserve. When the protector comes from the same place, there is a profound sense of responsibility towards the nature they know and cherish, making them more capable of protecting and conserving it. These rangers are not just trained to perform specific tasks — they are true ambassadors of nature, and I am honored to be part of fostering this spirit that connects people to their land and their role in conserving it for future generations.”

The 66 new rangers will join the 180-strong ranger force, working alongside Special Forces for Environmental Security and the Border Guard to safeguard the natural and cultural assets of the Reserve - both on land and at sea. Their duties will include ecological monitoring to inform conservation strategies, supporting animal reintroductions, managing wildlife populations, and overseeing development projects to ensure compliance with environmental and social impact assessments.

The Reserve invests in its people long-term, with ongoing training and career development opportunities. Rangers can rise through the ranks to become team leaders or area managers, building an impactful career in the rapidly expanding conservation industry that directly contributes to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

About Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve

One of eight Royal Reserves, the 24,500 km² Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve stretches from the lava plains of the Harrats to the deep Red Sea in the west, connecting NEOM, Red Sea Global, and AlUla. It is home to PIF’s Wadi Al Disah project and Red Sea Global’s Destination AMAALA.

The Reserve encompasses 15 distinct ecosystems. At just 1% of the Kingdom’s terrestrial area and 1.8% of its marine area, it boasts over 50% of the Kingdom’s species, making it one of the most biodiverse protected areas in the Middle East.

The Reserve is committed to restoring and conserving the natural and cultural environment, this includes the reintroduction of 23 historically occurring native species, including the Arabian leopard, cheetah, Arabian oryx and Lappet-faced vulture, as part of a wide-ranging rewilding program.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve is one of eight royal reserves established by royal decree and overseen by the Royal Reserves Council chaired by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince. The Reserves programme as integrated with Saudi Arabia’s wider sustainability and conservation programs, including the Saudi Green and Middle East Green Initiatives.