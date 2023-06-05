Egypt: Today, Prime Securities the brokerage arm of Prime Holding [PRMH]—launched its new research portal available through MyPRIMEResearch.com, marking the first time in the group’s history to have an integrated research platform launched. Through the portal, Prime's clients can view all the research reports that are published by PRIMEResearch, whether written or spoken.

PRIMEResearch portal contains reports specialized in financial and technical analysis as well as strategy and macroeconomics, in both Arabic and English. It also contains audio analysis programs (i.e. podcasts) in Arabic.

Through the research portal, Prime’s customers can receive the latest research reports via e-mail. They can also log into the portal to view the full archive of the various reports and recent updates as soon as they are published, which are:

PRIMETime: Our flagship daily newsletter. Technical Analysis: Our technical analysis coverage. Equity Analysis: Our fundamental analysis coverage. Strategy & Economy: Our strategy and economic notes, including our model portfolio STANDPoint Portfolio. PRIMEMorning: Daily podcast for both fundamental and technical analysis. PRIMETalk: Ad hoc podcast covering key fundamental and technical analysis research notes.

All Prime’s customers can log into their account at any time to adjust their preferences for the specific emails they wish to receive, in both English and Arabic.

Commenting on the launch of the new service, Amr Hussein Elalfy, MBA, CFA, Head of Research at Prime Securities, said: “Continuing the unique and innovative research services provided by PRIMEResearch, we are proud to add “MyPRIMEResearch.com” as the latest service provided to our clients using the best available technologies. For the first time in the history of Prime Group, our clients can obtain both financial and technical research the way they prefer via e-mail, the website, and mobile apps.”

For his part, Shawkat El-Maraghy, Managing Director of Prime Securities, stressed the importance of communicating with Prime’s clients at all times, especially at the present time when fluctuation has become the norm in light of economic changes and their impact on listed companies. He added, “This necessitated continuous communication with our customers to provide them with our opinions first-hand through one-on-one meetings and recently through our research portal, which we hope will serve as a valuable reference for the information they are looking for.”

For his part, Hassan Samir, CEO of Prime Holding, referred to the effort to develop Prime Group’s different services across all its lines of business, especially in light of the recent company restructuring that took place in order to achieve target goals and plans to position Prime where it deserves.

About Prime Holding for Financial Investments: Prime Holding is a regional investment bank regulated by the Financial Regulatory Authority, providing innovative and integrated financial services to companies, institutions, governments, and individuals. Its activities cover a wide range of services, including investment banking, asset management, brokerage, research, and private equity. Prime Holding has been listed on the Egyptian Exchange since 2008.

For more details, please visit Prime Holding's website: primeholdingco.com.

About Prime Securities:

Established in 1997 as a subsidiary of EGX-listed Prime Holding, Prime Securities is one of the leading brokerage firms in the Middle East and North Africa region, supervised by the Financial Regulatory Authority. The firm's client base includes institutional investors spread all over the world as well as high-net-worth investors trading in regional markets. Prime Securities is one of the top 20 brokerage firms in Egypt.

For more details, please visit Prime Securities website: https://www.prime-online.org/.