DUBAI: PRIME Health is proud to announce its Managing Director, Dr Jamil Ahmed, as the winner of the prestigious Australian Council on Healthcare Standards (ACHS) International Medal 2022 for the Middle East.

The ACHS International Medal recognizes outstanding contributions by individuals to improving the quality and safety of international healthcare services consistent with its mission and values.

Instituted in 1984, the ACHS International Medal emphasizes the values of Accountability, Customer Focus, Excellence, Integrity, and Teamwork, offering the winners a platform to share their leadership, learnings, and perspectives on patients and quality care with the global healthcare community. It honors achievement in research into the quality and safety of health systems, leadership in promoting quality healthcare and continuous improvement in healthcare delivery systems.

Dr Fu-Chan Wei, Distinguished Chair Professor, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital & University, Taiwan, was awarded the ACHS International Medal 2022 for the Asia Pacific region.

The ACHS panel of judges also commended the work of nominees Dennis Joseph, Director Quality, Royale Hayat Hospital, Kuwait, and Dr Mohamed Ahmed Hablas, Regional Director, Saudi German Hospitals Egypt & North Africa (Egypt).

Expressing his deep appreciation for the award, Dr Jamil Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director, PRIME Healthcare Group, said, “I am highly honored to receive the ACHS International Award 2022. It is a recognition that will further inspire me to push the boundaries of Quality healthcare and work for humanity’s benefit.

“The journey of PRIME began with the vision of providing personalized, best-in-class, and affordable patient care in the UAE. Our diligence, sincerity, focus, and commitment to innovation, ethics, and transparency have helped us become a leading healthcare group that allows society receive the best and most compassionate healthcare.

“I thank the ACHS for choosing me, and I am grateful to every member of the PRIME Healthcare Group family for making this journey possible through their dedication and hard work.”

