PRIME Health Dubai recently onboarded Augnito, a leading speech-to-text Voice AI software into its transcription and EHR systems. Augnito captures clinical data to a 99% accuracy; enhances productivity, and saves time while reducing the administrative burden on healthcare professionals.

Announcing the partnership, Dr Jamil Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director, PRIME Healthcare Group, said: “It is a great honour to have Augnito onboard as our Voice AI partner as we continue to work towards delivering world-class services which positively contributes to the UAE’s vision to become a leading nation in healthcare practices. After reviewing several products, we found the quality of Augnito to be exceptional, plus the engagement experience was smooth for us during the proof of concept stage which strengthened our belief in the product and the ability for it to deliver on all counts post onboarding. Another core differentiator was Augnito’s SDK (Software Development Kit)

that enables a direct integration within our HIS (Hospital Information System) for seamless clinician experience.”

PRIME Healthcare Group is amongst the UAE’s leading healthcare service providers and a well-known brand with its team of over 400-plus physicians and 1,200 supporting professionals providing state-of-the-art medical care to the UAE’s citizens and residents.

Rustom Lawyer, Co-Founder & CEO, Augnito said, “We were chosen by PRIME after a detailed evaluation process and Augnito outperformed every other product that is currently available in the market. We are very pleased with the fact that one of the largest hospitals in Dubai has chosen Augnito as its Voice AI partner. We are confident that the integration of Augnito will transform clinical workflows and save doctor’s time in the long run at PRIME; plus our research has shown that it ultimately offers savings on the hospital’s revenue as well.”

About PRIME Health

Prime Healthcare Group LLC was founded by Dr. Jamil Ahmed, an Orthopedic Surgeon trained in India and Germany, in collaboration with prominent local partners with a vision of becoming “the most respected healthcare provider in the region”. PRIME offers personalized, comprehensive, and affordable quality healthcare with the most effective treatment outcomes facilitated by a team of world class professionals. The very first out-patient center officially opened in October 1999. Now, PPRIME is amongst the UAE’s leading healthcare service providers, with over 400 physicians and 1,200 supporting professionals providing state-of-the-art medical care to people in the UAE. The team of physicians was handpicked on the basis of their exemplary credentials and expertise in diagnosis and treatment. Each one of them is dedicated to making the country a benchmark for superior healthcare solutions. As a two-time recipient of the Dubai Quality Appreciation (DQA) Award, PRIME has been commended by the Dubai Government’s Department of Economic Development for excellence in the areas of high-quality service, customer satisfaction, strategic branding, employee care, frequent free health check-ups and health awareness programs under our community outreach program. “Personalized care, personally” is the driving motto and philosophy practised at all levels in the group.

For more information, https://www.primehealth.ae/

About Augnito

Augnito, an advanced voice-AI solution, was launched in 2020 with the vision to revolutionize and augment digital adoption in the global healthcare market. Augnito empowers medical professionals and streamlined clinical workflows with cloud-based, AI speech recognition that offers ergonomic data entry with 99% accuracy from any device, anywhere. Founded in 2001, Scribetech, Augnito’s parent company, has been a pioneer in the world of healthcare documentation software within the UK’s NHS, and independent health sector organizations internationally. Augnito is HIPAA, GDPR, ISO 27001, Cyber Essentials Plus and SOC2 Certified. Augnito is currently deployed at 250+ hospitals and healthcare systems across 15+ countries. For more information, please visit www.augnito.ai