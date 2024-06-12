Dhaka, Bangladesh: Prime Bank PLC., a leading second generation local commercial bank in Bangladesh, has recently appointed CTM360, a global leader in Digital Risk Protection, to help enable the bank to combat digital threats and online frauds targeting its brand and customers.

This collaboration highlights Prime Bank's dedication to bolstering its cybersecurity measures and safeguarding its customers by proactively minimizing digital risks and threats.

“Prime Bank recognizes the importance of safeguarding our digital assets and securing our complete external environment. One of the standout features that drew us to CTM360 is its centralized platform that consolidates all the technologies we need. This partnership with CTM360 reflects Prime Bank’s dedication to maintaining the highest security standards, reassuring clients and stakeholders alike. With CTM360 on board, we are better equipped to navigate the ever-changing digital landscape securely”. - Md.Mahbubul Alam, Head of Information Security Division, Prime Bank Bangladesh.

"We are delighted to support and work with Prime Bank Bangladesh to enhance their cybersecurity posture" said Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO of CTM360. "Our collaboration has demonstrated the power of strategic partnerships in the realm of cybersecurity. We look forward to continuing our journey and further empowering organizations to stay secure in the face of emerging cyber threats."

CTM360 specializes in External Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, and Cyber Threat Intelligence. Their offensive-defense approach neutralizes threats early, strengthening organizations' security posture.

This partnership between Prime Bank Bangladesh and CTM360 signifies a major advancement in the bank's forward-thinking approach to cybersecurity and their dedication to protecting its brand, assets, and customers.

