​​​​​Manama, Bahrain: The highly anticipated grand finale of Porsche Woman of the Year Awards 2024 Bahrain, to announce the winners in 19 categories in a glittering gala dinner was held at The Art Hotel & Resort, Amwaj on December 2, 2024, coinciding with Bahraini Women’s Day celebrations.

This landmark awards program, the first of its kind hosted by Woman This Month magazine, recognised and honoured the incredible achievements of Bahraini women who have excelled across various fields, contributing to society's progress and inspiring future generations.

The ceremony welcomed attendees from all walks of life to celebrate women’s remarkable achievements in Bahrain. The five distinct categories showcased the extraordinary impact of women across diverse sectors.

The winners of the Porsche Woman of the Year Awards 2024 Bahrain in each category are:

ARTISTIC & CREATIVE

Woman in Art & Design Leena Al Ayoobi

Woman in Fashion Nada Alawi

Woman in Jewellery Marwa AlHusaini

Woman in Entertainment Victoria Shaban

BUSINESS, FINANCIAL & SERVICE

Woman in Banking & Finance Dr Nasreen Al Qaseer

Woman in Business Pooran Alansari

Woman in Innovation Huda Radhi

ENGINEERING & TECHNICAL

Woman in Architecture, Construction & Real Estate Eman Mohamed Almannai

Woman in Aviation Hend Alawadhi

Woman in Science, Technology, Engineering Dr Hanan Mubarak Albuflasa

HEALTH, HOSPITALITY, EDUCATION, PHILANTHROPY

Woman in Health Dr Fatema Marhoon

Woman in Hospitality Maryam Al Maskati

Woman in Education Dr Nehal El Naggar

Woman in Philanthropy Zahra Abdul Malek

LIFESTYLE & MEDIA

Woman in Beauty Buthaina Alshomili

Woman in Media Dana Zubari

Woman in Motoring Safa Matar

Woman in Sports Nadeen Yateem

A Lifetime Achievement Award, nominated by the 5 judges, was awarded to Safia Ali Mohamed Kanoo, one of Bahrain’s pioneering women artists and philanthropists, who began her artistic career at the age of seventeen to become one of the leading Bahraini painters, as she was distinguished by her beautiful style of classical and modern painting.

Safia has a track record of charitable work, where she contributed to the support and financing of many charitable initiatives and projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The inaugural year of the awards received a record number of nominations and the introduction of groundbreaking initiatives empowering women across diverse sectors. The selection process was conducted in two stages: an initial evaluation by a distinguished panel of five judges and a public voting phase.

Russell Bedford Assure Audits, a professional firm of internationally certified auditors and management consultants based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, audited every step of the awards program to ensure it followed an objective and criteria-based assessment.

The judging panel included renowned leaders and experts:

Ahlam Janahi , Co-founder and President of the Bahrain Businesswomen's Society

, Co-founder and President of the Bahrain Businesswomen's Society Feryal Abdullah Nass , Chairwoman of the Bahrain Entrepreneurship Organization

, Chairwoman of the Bahrain Entrepreneurship Organization Hala Sulaiman , Founder and Managing Director of Beyond Borders Consulting

, Founder and Managing Director of Beyond Borders Consulting Professor Riyad Y. Hamzah , President of the Royal University for Women

, President of the Royal University for Women Seema Prem, CEO and Co-Founder of FIA Global, India

George F Middleton, Red House Marketing Chairman who organised the programme said, “ I am indebted to my incredible team of content generators, researchers and marketers whose dedication and commitment knew no bounds during the 10 month duration of this initiative”.

The invaluable role of the public was celebrated in the final stage, with voting garnering an impressive response of close to 12,600 votes, underscoring the community's support for this prestigious event.

The awards were made possible through the generous support of our sponsors and partners.

The gala evening featured an inspiring keynote speech by renowned journalist and media personality, Baria Alamuddin, and dazzling entertainment. The event concluded with a request for continued support of initiatives that empower women and drive positive societal change.For more information about the awards, and the winners, visit https://womanoftheyearawards.com/

About the Woman of the Year Awards

The Woman of the Year Awards Bahrain celebrates the outstanding achievements of women across Bahrain. By highlighting their successes and contributions, the awards aim to inspire the next generation of women leaders, innovators, and changemakers. Through this awards ceremony, we honour the women whose talents, dedication, and contributions have left a lasting impact on Bahrain.