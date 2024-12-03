PHOTO
Manama, Bahrain: The highly anticipated grand finale of Porsche Woman of the Year Awards 2024 Bahrain, to announce the winners in 19 categories in a glittering gala dinner was held at The Art Hotel & Resort, Amwaj on December 2, 2024, coinciding with Bahraini Women’s Day celebrations.
This landmark awards program, the first of its kind hosted by Woman This Month magazine, recognised and honoured the incredible achievements of Bahraini women who have excelled across various fields, contributing to society's progress and inspiring future generations.
The ceremony welcomed attendees from all walks of life to celebrate women’s remarkable achievements in Bahrain. The five distinct categories showcased the extraordinary impact of women across diverse sectors.
The winners of the Porsche Woman of the Year Awards 2024 Bahrain in each category are:
ARTISTIC & CREATIVE
Woman in Art & Design Leena Al Ayoobi
Woman in Fashion Nada Alawi
Woman in Jewellery Marwa AlHusaini
Woman in Entertainment Victoria Shaban
BUSINESS, FINANCIAL & SERVICE
Woman in Banking & Finance Dr Nasreen Al Qaseer
Woman in Business Pooran Alansari
Woman in Innovation Huda Radhi
ENGINEERING & TECHNICAL
Woman in Architecture, Construction & Real Estate Eman Mohamed Almannai
Woman in Aviation Hend Alawadhi
Woman in Science, Technology, Engineering Dr Hanan Mubarak Albuflasa
HEALTH, HOSPITALITY, EDUCATION, PHILANTHROPY
Woman in Health Dr Fatema Marhoon
Woman in Hospitality Maryam Al Maskati
Woman in Education Dr Nehal El Naggar
Woman in Philanthropy Zahra Abdul Malek
LIFESTYLE & MEDIA
Woman in Beauty Buthaina Alshomili
Woman in Media Dana Zubari
Woman in Motoring Safa Matar
Woman in Sports Nadeen Yateem
A Lifetime Achievement Award, nominated by the 5 judges, was awarded to Safia Ali Mohamed Kanoo, one of Bahrain’s pioneering women artists and philanthropists, who began her artistic career at the age of seventeen to become one of the leading Bahraini painters, as she was distinguished by her beautiful style of classical and modern painting.
Safia has a track record of charitable work, where she contributed to the support and financing of many charitable initiatives and projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
The inaugural year of the awards received a record number of nominations and the introduction of groundbreaking initiatives empowering women across diverse sectors. The selection process was conducted in two stages: an initial evaluation by a distinguished panel of five judges and a public voting phase.
Russell Bedford Assure Audits, a professional firm of internationally certified auditors and management consultants based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, audited every step of the awards program to ensure it followed an objective and criteria-based assessment.
The judging panel included renowned leaders and experts:
- Ahlam Janahi, Co-founder and President of the Bahrain Businesswomen's Society
- Feryal Abdullah Nass, Chairwoman of the Bahrain Entrepreneurship Organization
- Hala Sulaiman, Founder and Managing Director of Beyond Borders Consulting
- Professor Riyad Y. Hamzah, President of the Royal University for Women
- Seema Prem, CEO and Co-Founder of FIA Global, India
George F Middleton, Red House Marketing Chairman who organised the programme said, “ I am indebted to my incredible team of content generators, researchers and marketers whose dedication and commitment knew no bounds during the 10 month duration of this initiative”.
The invaluable role of the public was celebrated in the final stage, with voting garnering an impressive response of close to 12,600 votes, underscoring the community's support for this prestigious event.
The awards were made possible through the generous support of our sponsors and partners.
The gala evening featured an inspiring keynote speech by renowned journalist and media personality, Baria Alamuddin, and dazzling entertainment. The event concluded with a request for continued support of initiatives that empower women and drive positive societal change.For more information about the awards, and the winners, visit https://womanoftheyearawards.com/
Media Contact:
Lini Reghunath
Director
Woman This Month
lini@womanthismonth.com
About the Woman of the Year Awards
The Woman of the Year Awards Bahrain celebrates the outstanding achievements of women across Bahrain. By highlighting their successes and contributions, the awards aim to inspire the next generation of women leaders, innovators, and changemakers. Through this awards ceremony, we honour the women whose talents, dedication, and contributions have left a lasting impact on Bahrain.