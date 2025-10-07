Abu Dhabi, UAE – Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, will take centre stage at GITEX Global (13–17 October 2025) and Expand North Star (12–15 October 2025) in Dubai next week.

Through its presence across both events, Presight will spotlight the real-world application of advanced AI technologies under the theme ‘Applied Intelligence Today’, demonstrating how its solutions are driving tangible societal and business impact across sectors and borders.

Presight at GITEX Global 2025

Presight will anchor its participation at GITEX Global with a stand (C70) at the G42 District, located in Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre, and will also feature select showcases at the G42 Government Stand in Hall 18.

Visitors can explore a wide array of transformative AI solutions, including the Presight AI-Policing Suite, Presight LifeSaver emergency response platform for public safety, Presight Vitruvian agentic AI platform, and Presight NewsPulse, an AI-powered news intelligence assistant.

At GITEX Global, Presight is also introducing a new solution; Presight IntelliCity, a next-generation portfolio of AI-powered smart city solutions designed to help governments and municipalities move from fragmented, reactive operations to unified, predictive, and autonomous urban management.

Presight will also spotlight AIQ, its joint venture with ADNOC, which earlier this year secured a $340 million contract to scale agentic AI across upstream oil and gas operations.

Presight CEO Thomas Pramotedham will contribute his insights at the AI Native Nations Special Program on Tuesday, 14 October, where he will join a panel discussion alongside global industry leaders. He will also take part in a dedicated fireside chat, highlighting how AI is driving transformative change across industries.

The week-long event will also spotlight the inaugural cohort of the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator Program. Representing high-growth sectors including energy, mobility, fintech, and infrastructure, these emerging companies will showcase their cutting-edge solutions at the Presight stand, reflecting the company’s broader mission to accelerate the development of world-leading AI solutions and drive industry transformation.

Presight at Expand North Star 2025: Dubai Harbour

At Expand North Star, Presight will return as the Official AI Accelerator Sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to supporting early-stage innovation. The company will exhibit from Stand H8-B110, where the spotlight will remain on the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator Program and the $100 million Presight-Shorooq Fund 1, designed to fuel the next generation of AI breakthroughs globally.

Presight will use Expand North Star as a culmination point for its startups’ acceleration journey, highlighting how the company has guided each team from bootcamp to boardroom, helping them refine products, secure pilot opportunities and prepare for commercial scaling. The event will also serve as a platform for startups attending Expand North Star to evaluate Presight’s Accelerator Program.

During GITEX and Expand North Star, Presight will showcase its latest innovation with the launch of Presight Persona, a next-generation AI-powered digital human designed to engage with event attendees in real time. Presight Persona brings human-like responsiveness into a fully digital interface. This state-of-the-art technology is powered by Presight’s proprietary AI models and will be available for live demonstrations throughout the week at both GITEX Global and Expand North Star.

With a strong presence at both GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star 2025, Presight will showcase how Applied Intelligence is driving digital transformation worldwide. From advancing national-scale initiatives to empowering AI startups, Presight will demonstrate the practical impact of its technologies while reinforcing its role as a global catalyst for innovation and long-term progress.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global AI and big data analytics company. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

For further information, please contact Presight@edelman.com or media@presight.ai