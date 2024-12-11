Abu Dhabi, UAE: Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Generative AI, announced its participation as a Diamond Sponsor at the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Annual Conference and Awards 2024. With its focus on reshaping how investor relations (IR) professionals engage stakeholders, the event marks a pivotal opportunity for Presight to spotlight AI’s transformative role in driving insights, efficiency, and trust in the IR community.

As a key highlight of its engagement, Presight’s Senior Director of Investor Relations, Roger Tejwani, will moderate a panel titled "The Future Is Now: AI and Digital Transformation in Investor Relations". Scheduled at 12:25 PM, this session will explore how cutting-edge AI technologies and big data analytics are being integrated into IR workflows to offer actionable insights into investor behavior, streamline financial reporting, and improve engagement with key stakeholders.

By leveraging Generative AI, Presight offers tools that help IR professionals uncover financial anomalies, anticipate market trends, and personalize communication strategies - ensuring transparency, accountability, and data integrity.



Presight invites financial professionals, regulatory authorities, and investor relations teams to join them at MEIRA and explore the potential of GenAI-powered tools to enhance IR capabilities and redefine stakeholder engagement.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by GenAI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of GenAI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied AI to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.