Abu Dhabi, UAE – Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, today announced the early access launch of Presight NewsPulse on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, its first product launched on the platform. Presight NewsPulse is an AI-powered news assistant designed to enhance the speed, quality, and insight of news intelligence and reporting.

Presight NewsPulse offers business leaders, analysts, marketers, and communications teams a cloud-based solution to turn global news content into actionable, executive-ready insights within minutes.

Unlike keyword-based tools, Presight NewsPulse leverages Large Language Models (LLMs) to understand meaning, tone, sentiment, and relationships across global news flows. It ingests more than 500,000 articles per weekday in over 100 languages and across more than 200 regions, with continuously refreshed insights every 15 minutes to ensure users are always equipped with the latest news developments. News articles are classified into seven PESTEL categories and over 50 subtopics to deliver decision-ready intelligence.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: “Presight NewsPulse is our first publicly available product on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Microsoft is an important partner of Presight and the G42 Group, and we’re pleased to continue this collaboration with the launch of Presight NewsPulse on the Azure Marketplace. With this launch, we’re making our proven AI capabilities accessible to organizations of every size, not just governments and large enterprises. With Presight NewsPulse, we are putting real-time, AI-powered news intelligence and business analytics directly into the hands of those who shape strategy, enabling faster, more confident decisions.”

Sherif Tawfik, Chief Partnership Officer G42 and Global Alliance, Microsoft, said: "This launch marks an important milestone in our partnership, now more than a year in the making. It demonstrates how Microsoft and Presight are joining forces to deliver products and services at global scale—enabling customers to benefit from our combined innovation and ecosystem. By bringing together expertise in AI and sovereign public cloud computing on Microsoft Azure, we empower customers and stakeholders in the UAE and beyond to build innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency, unlock growth opportunities, and do so in a safe and secure way."

Presight NewsPulse combines conversational intelligence, context-aware analytics, and automated reporting. Users can interact with the system through a natural language chat interface that remembers prior prompts and provides cited, source-linked answers. Its native iOS application keeps executives informed on the move, offering voice interaction directly on mobile.

The solution uses Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) to produce polished, board-ready reports on companies, countries, industries, or events, delivered in Word format with clear structure and professional presentation. Presight NewsPulse’s suite of pre-built reports also includes daily and comprehensive marketing bulletins, reputation monitoring, public sentiment snapshots, travel advisories, stock and financial reports, economic digests, and geopolitical event analysis, among others. These reports enable users to monitor and manage perception, detect emerging risks, and measure impact across regions or sectors.

Presight NewsPulse is designed to complement, not replace, existing monitoring tools, boosting productivity by helping users generate strategic insights more quickly. It connects to the Global Database of Events, Language, and Tone (GDELT), one of the world’s largest open news databases, ensuring continuous near real-time coverage across countless sources.

Presight NewsPulse is now available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace for which a subscription is required, and Presight will continue to enhance the product, with feedback from users encouraged to inform future updates.

A one-month free trial is offered with the standard plan, which is available at USD99 per user per month. Each subscription includes up to thirty dynamic reports per month and access to one year of historical news data.

White-label options are available for agencies and enterprise clients who wish to pay to integrate proprietary datasets for customized deployments.

To learn more about Presight NewsPulse, please visit: https://newspulse-portal.presight.ai

For instructions on how to register for Microsoft Azure Marketplace and subscribe to Presight NewsPulse, please visit: https://newspulse.presight.ai/help

Product notes:

Presight NewsPulse is not available in some countries and regions.

Presight NewsPulse has a limited reach in the media outlets and news articles it can monitor.

Presight NewsPulse only monitors online news sources and has no access to news articles restricted by paywalls

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global AI and big data analytics company. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

For further information, please contact Presight@edelman.com or media@presight.ai