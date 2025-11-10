Includes top global tech investors Meng Xiong Kuok (MX), Founder & Managing Partner of K3 Ventures, and Jack Selby, Managing Director at Thiel Capital

Designed to create a multiplier effect for its AI startups and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global capital for AI innovation

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, today announced the formation of an international Advisory Board for the Presight–Shorooq Fund I and the Presight AI Startup Accelerator Program.

The new Advisory Board will be chaired by His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori, Vice Chairman of Presight, and will include two prominent global technology investors: Jack Selby, Managing Director at Thiel Capital, and Meng Xiong Kuok, Founder and Managing Partner of Singapore’s K3 Ventures.

The Advisory Board will counsel Presight’s global venture strategy — strengthening strategic positioning, expanding deal flow, and forging high-value partnerships. By leveraging the Board members’ international networks across major technology markets, startups will gain access to new commercial pathways in the Middle East, North America, and Asia.

Additionally, the Board will provide strategic guidance to ensure long-term value creation and sustainable impact for portfolio companies. Through these efforts, the Advisory Board reinforces Presight’s position as a leading platform for scaling AI innovation worldwide.

His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori, Vice Chairman of Presight and Chair of the Advisory Board, said:

“This Advisory Board marks another step in realizing Abu Dhabi’s ambition to be a global capital for AI innovation. By bringing together visionary investors and builders from three continents, we’re creating more than just a fund. We’re building a multiplier for the next generation of AI companies. With sovereign infrastructure, smart capital, and proven entrepreneurial depth, Presight is turning ambition into a platform where innovation from Abu Dhabi can shape the world.”

Jack Selby, Managing Director at Thiel Capital, said:

“What excites me most about this Advisory Board is that it creates a powerful support system for breakthrough ideas wherever they originate. The UAE has rapidly become a hub for cutting-edge AI innovation, and by connecting that momentum with deep expertise and global networks, we are building a bridge for founders to access truly worldwide resources. I’m thrilled to contribute my experience and help entrepreneurs gain the guidance, market access, and operational know-how required to scale globally. The Shorooq Fund and Presight’’s Accelerator set a new benchmark for how cross-border collaboration drives value in the AI sector.”

Meng Xiong Kuok, Founder & Managing Partner of K3 Ventures, said:

“I am excited to join the Advisory Board and contribute to this ambitious initiative. Innovation knows no borders, and this Board demonstrates that; leaders from different continents aligned around one goal of identifying and nurturing the next generation of AI champions. I see tremendous opportunity in bridging ecosystems and connecting visionary founders with not only capital, but also the strategic guidance and global networks needed to scale. I look forward to working with my fellow Board members to turn this vision into tangible outcomes for startups and stakeholders.”

Earlier this year, Presight joined Shorooq in announcing the Presight–Shorooq Fund I, a $100 million fund based in Abu Dhabi. The fund invests globally in AI-first startups across fintech, smart cities, deep tech, AR/VR, and Industry 4.0.

This followed the launch of the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator, a dedicated program supporting market-ready AI founders with distribution pathways, compute infrastructure, and market entry support — transforming innovation into scalable impact. Together, they form one of the UAE’s most powerful platforms for AI-driven venture growth.

The Presight AI-Startup Accelerator attracted 120 applications from AI startups around the world, of which 10 finalists were chosen as part of cohort one who have now gone on to generate more than 70 qualified commercial and strategic leads, with several of these startups now in advanced partnership and contract discussions with G42 Group companies, major industry and government clients both in UAE and internationally. This includes Vulcan with AstraTech and CPX, AlphaGeo with Space42, Waverity with AIQ, and Nodeshift, Ajari, and Derq with Presight, among others.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global AI and big data analytics company. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

