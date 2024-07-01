Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by generative AI, today announced a strategic partnership with Wand AI, a leader in intelligent human-AI collaboration based in the US, offering best-in-class enterprise-grade AI assistants. The two companies have joined forces to lead this large-scale deployment of generative AI technology and reinforce UAE’s position on the AI centerstage.

Over the past several months, the Wand AI and Presight teams have worked closely to develop an AI platform which provides an industry-leading generative AI solution, that can be rapidly integrated into existing information resources and workflows to create valuable AI assistants for a wide range of functional roles and industry verticals.

The strategic partnership leverages Presight’s leading position in the UAE ecosystem and Wand AI’s expertise and industry reputation as an enterprise-focused AI platform to bring innovative AI solutions to finance, retail, real estate, construction, legal, and other sectors.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: “Presight and Wand AI share very similar missions to harness the power of AI to solve complex problems and enable human advancement. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the ongoing generative AI revolution, as we help to redefine how humans collaborate with computers using only natural language’’.

Rotem Alaluf, CEO of Wand AI, added: “We are very excited to bring our industry-leading AI platform to enterprises across the UAE, in partnership with Presight. This large-scale deployment of generative AI furthers our mission to accelerate enterprise AI adoption through intelligent human-AI collaboration.”

About Presight

Presight, an ADX-listed public company limited by shares whose majority shareholder is Abu Dhabi company G42, is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Artificial Intelligence (“AI”). It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. With its world-class computer vision, AI and omni-analytics platform as its engine, Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies.

About Wand AI

Wand AI accelerates enterprise AI adoption by providing a platform for intelligent collaboration between knowledge workers and AI agents. By enabling highly accurate solutions to complex business problems, Wand AI helps businesses deploy and scale AI quickly, confidently, and at lower cost. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Wand AI currently serves hundreds of medium and large enterprises across the globe. To learn more about the company, visit: enterprise.wand.ai.