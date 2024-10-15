Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Generative AI, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Swiss AI AG (“SwissAI”), a Switzerland-based company pioneering the seamless integration of human intelligence and advanced AI for future-ready decision-making. The MOU was signed at GITEX Global 2024.

This partnership will leverage SwissAI’s expertise in advanced AI, machine learning and data-driven innovation to harness urban data analytics and optimization, analyzing large-scale city data such as traffic patterns, energy consumption, and public transportation, to optimize urban infrastructure and planning processes. This, combined with Presight’s capabilities in big data analytics and GenAI, will help in the creation and application of predictive urban models simulating various urban development scenarios, including land use optimization, infrastructure stress testing, and environmental impact assessments.

Under the terms of the MOU, Presight and SwissAI will also focus on sustainable city management and operations, advancing energy efficiency and decarbonization, waste management, and water management through AI innovation to meet long-term sustainability goals. In the area of smart mobility and traffic management, both companies will seek to apply AI-driven systems to predict and mitigate traffic congestion, optimize public transportation, and improve overall urban mobility. Moreover, both companies will collaborate on developing AI-powered tools to enhance citizen engagement and public services, helping municipalities allocate resources more effectively and improving the delivery of essential services such as healthcare and education.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: "This MOU with Swiss AI is a testament to our commitment to using AI for social good. This also coincides with the launch of the Presight Intelli Platform that has a variety of applications to an urban environment. Together with SwissAI, we aim to transform cities into smarter, more efficient, and sustainable environments that meet the needs of future generations."

Dr. Anna Gawlikowska, CEO of Swiss AI, commented: “Our collaboration with Presight will leverage SwissAI’s advanced AI and human centric HUMAQ platform to transform urban spaces, enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and responsiveness to future needs. Together, we will empower stakeholders such as municipalities to make proactive, data-driven decisions, cost efficient, ensuring smarter, more livable, and resilient cities. By scaling our AI capabilities, we aim to create environments where technology and human aspirations align.'"

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by GenAI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of GenAI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied AI to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

About Swiss AI

SwissAI is a cutting-edge scale-up, founded in 2020 as a spin-off from ETH Zurich, building on over a decade of world-class research and development. Specializing in the seamless integration of human expertise with advanced artificial intelligence (AI), SwissAI develops sophisticated decision-making tools that empower companies across diverse industries to navigate increasing complexity. By leveraging AI-driven simulations and predictive modeling, SwissAI helps businesses tackle today’s high-risk environments, rapidly changing technologies, and intricate system dependencies. Our solutions enable real-time, data-driven decision-making, helping organizations optimize their operations, reduce risks, and stay ahead in competitive markets.