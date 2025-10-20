Abu Dhabi – Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, and the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, unveiled the “Digital School” project at GITEX Global 2025. The initiative marks a significant milestone in applying artificial intelligence to enhance the quality, inclusivity, and accessibility of education across Azerbaijan.

During the event, Vusal Khanlarov, Head of the Department for Informatization of the Education System in Azerbaijan, introduced the AI-powered Digital Assistants developed under the “Digital School” platform. The solution supports students, parents, and educators through data-driven tools that personalize learning and enhance classroom outcomes.

The platform includes two core applications: the Digital Student Assistant and the Digital Teacher Assistant. The Student Assistant answers subject-related questions, clarifies academic concepts, and fosters an engaging learning experience. The Teacher Assistant helps educators prepare curriculum-aligned lesson plans, design differentiated assessments and evaluate responses efficiently.

Khanlarov said: “By leveraging advanced AI technologies in education, we are making high-quality learning more accessible for every student and educator in Azerbaijan. This collaboration demonstrates how innovation can drive meaningful change in the way we teach and learn.”

The collaboration builds on a Memorandum of Understanding signed in September 2025 between Presight and the Ministry of Science and Education. The agreement focuses on deploying AI-powered educational solutions, including intelligent tutors, teacher assistants, and an Azerbaijani language model tailored for education.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, added: “Education is one of the most meaningful applications of artificial intelligence, and our collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Education in Azerbaijan demonstrates how technology can be a true enabler of human potential. The Digital School project reflects our shared vision of making learning more inclusive, dynamic, and effective through Applied Intelligence, helping to prepare the next generation of innovators and leaders in Azerbaijan.”

The project forms part of Azerbaijan’s Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) initiative, which aims to embed AI into national development strategies and position the country as a regional leader in digital transformation. The Digital School exemplifies how public–private collaboration can harness AI to create lasting societal impact through education.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global AI and big data analytics company. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

