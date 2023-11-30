President Alain Berset is travelling to Oman and Dubai this week. On Thursday, 30 November, he will meet with Oman’s head of state Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said. The first Swiss presidential visit to the country will mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and will focus in particular on cooperation in the fields of renewable energies, tourism and peacebuilding. The President of the Swiss Confederation will then attend the opening of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai (United Arab Emirates). Federal Councillor Albert Rösti will also represent Switzerland at the conference.

During the presidential visit to Oman, President Berset will be accompanied by a delegation from the Swiss business and scientific communities. The aim of the visit is to promote bilateral cooperation in areas of importance to Switzerland.

Oman has considerable potential in the production of hydrogen from renewable energies, among other things. The Swiss-Omani partnership on peacebuilding and mediation dates back to a memorandum of understanding signed in 2019. During the visit, the President of the Swiss Confederation will take part in an event on health and peace. This is an Omani-Swiss initiative in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Global Stocktake at the heart of COP28

At the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, resolutions are to be passed on the implementation of the Paris Agreement. As part of the Global Stocktake, the participating countries will for the first time jointly take stock of the progress made under the agreement and discuss how they can keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees within reach. In this context, a decision is to be taken on the global expansion of renewable energies and energy efficiency. The intention is also to clarify important issues relating to the new fund for climate-related loss and damage adopted at COP27.

In accordance with the Federal Council's mandate, Switzerland is committed to ensuring that the Global Stocktake identifies gaps in progress on reducing CO2 emissions, adapting to climate change and mobilising climate finance. Recommendations for action to achieve the goals of the agreement are to be derived from this. These should apply to all countries and in particular include countries with high greenhouse gas emissions. The Swiss delegation is also working towards the adoption of resolutions to phase out oil and gas by 2050 and coal by 2040. The fund for loss and damage should benefit the poorest countries and those particularly affected by climate change. All countries should provide support according to their means. Financing should be based on the polluter-pays principle and also come from private and innovative sources. The fund should complement existing disaster relief and humanitarian aid instruments.

President Berset will attend the meeting of heads of state at the opening of COP28 on Friday, 1 December, and give a speech there on Saturday, 2 December. He will then take part in discussions on climate finance and the global stocktake, as well as the launch of the G7 Climate Club. Joining the climate club gives Switzerland the opportunity to work on voluntary standards for sectors that are important for decarbonisation. Membership does not entail any new obligations for Switzerland. President Berset will also hold bilateral talks.

Federal Councillor Albert Rösti, head of the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC), is expected to travel to the climate conference on Friday, 8 December. He will be involved in the negotiations at ministerial level and in the decision-making process at the conference. Among other things, he will sign bilateral agreements on emission reduction projects with other partner countries.