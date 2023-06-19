Dubai, United Arab Emirates – With an aim to explore further opportunities and discuss the development of the PR industry, Monika Fourneaux, Head of EMEA at PRCA, visited PRCA MENA partner One Group in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last week. The two-day visit also served as an occasion to meet local prospects and extend greetings to current PRCA MENA members.

“Networking with local agencies provided valuable insights into their perspective on the local market and the challenges they face. I was very pleased to engage with industry professionals and discuss the forthcoming support PRCA MENA will offer them,” said Monika Fourneaux, Head of PRCA EMEA.

Faris Aljameel, Vice-chair of One Group, commented, "We are pleased to be partnered with PRCA MENA. This global association, renowned for its ethical values, brings significant networking advantages to the region, along with access to prestigious awards and professional training."

PRCA MENA remains committed to expanding its presence and fostering collaboration in the Saudi Arabian market. The visit emphasised the organization's dedication to supporting and empowering PR professionals in the region.

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice. We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) – the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).

For more information visit https://prca.mena.global/

Press Contact:

PRCA MENA

Falah Jafrani

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global