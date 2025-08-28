Dubai, UAE: PRCA Mena – the regional arm of the world’s largest PR body has launched the PRCA Mena Academy, building on its unparalleled global training by offering additional training courses for communications professionals across the region.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of the region and the industry’s demand for in-person coaching, the Academy delivers a curated selection of workshops, masterclasses and certified training programmes. Courses will be led by top regional and international experts, in webinar, virtual and in-person formats. Open to both members and non-members, the Academy provides flexible learning opportunities for individuals and teams looking to upskill at every level.

Courses cover a wide spectrum – from value-based selling, pricing, and negotiation to procurement, pitching, PR evaluation, AI in PR and agency positioning. Beyond business growth and communication essentials, the Academy also offers training in supply chain and contract management, as well as wellbeing, mental fitness and subconscious mastery.

Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA Mena, said:

“The Academy is about creating increased value for professionals in our region, especially with the addition of in-person training. We’ve worked hard to ensure the training we offer goes beyond theory – it’s practical, relevant and immediately applicable. Whether you’re leading a team or just starting out, this is your space to sharpen your skills and grow with the industry.”

Courses are available online and in-person and bespoke proposals are offered for companies looking to train teams.

Explore the Academy or request a tailored training proposal:

training@prca.mena.global

https://prca.mena.global/academy/

About PRCA Mena

PRCA Mena is the regional arm of the largest public relations and communications association (PRCA) in the world. It was established in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.

