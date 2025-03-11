Dubai, UAE: PRCA Mena – the regional arm of the world’s largest public relations and communications association (PRCA) will host its first-ever NextGen Summit on Friday, 2 May 2025.

An event designed to become an annual ‘confluence of minds’ between young PR and communication professionals and industry veterans, this latest offering from PRCA Mena will provide a platform for meaningful conversations, critical thinking, and direct access to industry leaders who are defining the profession’s future.

The PRCA Mena NextGen Summit aims to bridge the gap between theory and real-world industry challenges. Through candid discussions, immersive sessions, and networking opportunities, young professionals will gain unfiltered insights into the evolving PR and communication landscape—what’s working, what’s not, and what’s next. This is more than just a conference; it is an opportunity to challenge conventional thinking, develop strategic skills and foster the kind of professional connections that drive real industry impact.

The summit will feature a carefully curated lineup of speakers, from agency heads and in-house leaders to academics, university students and the media, all coming together to tackle pressing issues shaping the future of PR and communication regionally and globally. Expect no-nonsense conversations, practical takeaways and a forum where the next generation can ask those hard-hitting questions that often go unasked.

Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA Mena said:

“The PR and communications industry is evolving rapidly, and the next generation of professionals will play a crucial role in shaping its future. The PRCA Mena NextGen Summit is a space for real conversations, learning and collaboration — minus the fluff. Our goal is to equip young professionals with the practical skills needed in these times, up-to-date knowledge of their work and the confidence to thrive in an industry that is constantly evolving. We look forward to welcoming ambitious minds who are ready to make their mark in the region.”

PRCA Interim CEO, Sarah Waddington CBE, said:

“The PR and communication industry thrives on fresh perspectives, and it’s critical that we create spaces where young professionals can challenge industry norms, engage directly with senior leaders, and develop the strategic thinking needed to push our profession forward. The PRCA Mena NextGen Summit isn’t just another industry event—it’s a necessary step toward ensuring the future of PR is shaped by those who will lead it. This initiative reflects PRCA Mena’s commitment to fostering real talent and meaningful conversations in a way that will leave a lasting impact.”

About PRCA Mena

PRCA Mena is the regional arm of the largest public relations and communications association (PRCA) in the world. It was established in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.