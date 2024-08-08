Dubai, UAE – The Public Relations and Communications Association in the Middle East and North Africa (PRCA MENA) is pleased to announce the formation of four new strategic committees focused on advancing key areas within the public relations industry: AI in PR, Industry Partnerships, Mental Health, and Sustainability. The committees are part of PRCA’s mission to provide industry-leading practical insight for its members. Each committee will be chaired by an esteemed industry leader who also serves on the PRCA MENA board, ensuring expert guidance and cohesive strategic direction.

The AI in PR Committee, chaired by Imad Lahad, Managing Director at APCO Worldwide and Vice Chair of PRCA MENA Board, aims to offer PR professionals a collaborative platform to exchange insights, share experiences, and develop best practices for incorporating AI technologies into PR strategies and campaigns. "Artificial intelligence is disrupting and transforming the PR and communications world at lightning speed. To keep ahead of the curve, this committee will provide an open, collaborative space dedicated to equipping practitioners with the knowledge and tools to seamlessly adapt and adopt AI-enabled communications," said Imad Lahad.

Laureline Schwarz, Head of Global Corporate Communications & PR at AlFuttaim Automotive, will lead the Industry Partners Committee. This committee aims to empower in-house PR professionals by addressing key topics related to agency partnerships, providing a collaborative platform for sharing insights, best practices, and strategies to enhance and optimize relationships with PR agencies. "Building strong industry partnerships is crucial for our collective success. Our committee will facilitate connections that drive impactful and effective communication," commented Laureline Schwarz.

The Mental Health Steering Committee, chaired by John Rynehart, Managing Director at Seven Media, seeks to advance mental health awareness, support, and best practices within the PR and communications industry across the MENA region. It aims to promote a supportive environment, foster growth, and enhance knowledge around mental health. "Mental health is fundamental to the sustainability of our industry. Our committee is committed to fostering a culture of well-being and support for all PR professionals," stated John Rynehart.

Petra B. Spanko, Regional Director at Katch International, will chair the Sustainability Committee, which is focused on leading initiatives that promote environmental responsibility and sustainable practices within the PR industry. Petra B. Spanko remarked, "The sustainability aspect needs to be part of every future strategy or initiative. Our committee aims to further evolve these efforts, encouraging responsible and eco-friendly practices in our industry."

James Hewes, CEO at PRCA, expressed his enthusiasm for the new committees, stating, "The establishment of these committees represents a significant step forward for PRCA MENA. By addressing critical areas such as AI, industry partnerships, mental health, and sustainability, we are not only responding to current trends but also setting the foundation for future advancements. Moreover, we will be sharing the valuable contributions of these committees with similar PRCA networks worldwide, to foster global discussions and collaboration. I am confident that the leadership of Imad, Laureline, John, and Petra will drive substantial progress and innovation."

For more information on these groups, please visit https://prca.mena.global/membership/prca-mena-groups/

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/

