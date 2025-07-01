Dubai, UAE: PRCA Mena – the regional arm of the world’s largest PR body – has officially opened entries for the PRCA Mena Awards 2025.

Widely regarded as the benchmark for excellence in public relations across the region, the awards spotlight the region’s most impactful, creative and results-driven work across consultancy, in-house, individual and student-led efforts.

The 2025 edition features 40 award categories, up from 26 last year — with new additions such as Artificial Intelligence, Mental Health Champion, Real Estate and Inclusion reflecting the industry’s growing range and depth.

Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA Mena, said:

“We’ve seen the role of communications evolve dramatically and this year’s categories reflect that shift. These awards are about more than recognition; they’re an opportunity to take stock of the work that truly moved the needle whether quietly or boldly across the region.”

Sarah Waddington CBE, Interim CEO of PRCA, added:

“The PRCA Mena Awards set a powerful benchmark for the industry and offer a timely reminder of the role communications plays in driving meaningful change. I encourage agencies, in-house teams, and individuals alike to put their best work forward and be part of the region’s growing legacy of excellence.”

Key Dates:

Early Bird Deadline: 18 July 2025

Final Deadline: 11 August 2025

Finalists Announced: 15 September 2025

Entries will be judged by an independent panel of industry experts. PRCA Mena members are eligible for discounted entry rates.

About PRCA Mena

PRCA Mena is the regional arm of the world’s largest public relations and communications association (PRCA). It was established in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.