Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Award-winning creative communications agency BPG (part of the WPP Network) has closed the first half of 2022 in style with two major business wins after competitive pitches. Geely Auto Group, the largest privately owned Chinese automotive brand, and Kwai, one of the fastest growing short-form video platforms in the world, are the latest powerhouse Asian brands to join BPG’s portfolio of industry-disrupting clients.

After a fiercely competitive pitch, BPG will support Geely as it launches its first flagship luxury SUV Monjaro in the GCC region. Monjaro is powered by the latest tech and crafted with passion, precision and the latest security features – all of which come together to offer an unparalleled user experience.

To build buzz around this most technologically advanced SUV, BPG’s campaign includes NFT marketing for Geely as it drives into the metaverse. BPG’s scope of work includes communication strategy and market analysis, creative advertising including TVCs, social media and marketing collateral, with program planning managed and executed by the agency’s UAE and Kuwait teams. The creative strategy has delivered impressive results so far, with thousands of sales leads and more than one million views of the TVC within the first 10 days of launch.

Cook Xue, Head of Geely Dubai & VP, Geely Automobile International Corporation, said: “BPG’s solid regional credentials and cutting-edge creativity won them the Geely pitch. We are excited to work with the dynamic and talented team on our launch across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE. Our digital approach aligns with BPG’s vision, and we are optimistic about building further on the initial success of the campaign.”

Kwai is fast expanding in the Middle East following an extremely successful debut in Saudi Arabia. More than 26 billion new uploads happen every day on Kwai. Home to more than 250 million content creators around the globe, the short video platform is now empowering people in the region to share their daily lives, creating value for users and businesses.

BPG has been tasked with the launch and expansion of Kwai’s regional footprint through a comprehensive media outreach and communications strategy. BPG will partner Kwai in building audiences through a robust PR and digital campaign.

Dalia Moustafa, Head of PR - MENAT, Kwai said: “After a competitive pitch process, we selected BPG for our regional debut. The Kwai team is excited to work with a well-established marketing industry leader in the Middle East and tap BPG’s strong capabilities and regional network. We are confident that together we can cut through the clutter and engage the right audiences with an innovative, digital-first communications strategy.”

With these wins, BPG is poised for robust growth in 2022. Avi Bhojani, Group CEO, BPG, said: “We are witnessing great demand from leading global brands making their Middle East debut for BPG’s deep knowledge of the region and specialist consultancy. For more than four decades, our bold, data-driven strategies, award-winning work in public relations, digital marketing and advertising, and our focus on creativity and agility have enabled us to power brands to leadership positions. Team BPG looks forward to supporting Kwai, Geely and other brands entering the Middle East unlock the next chapter in their quest for global growth.”

