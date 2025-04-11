PowerDMARC, a leading provider of email authentication and domain protection solutions, is proud to announce its participation in GITEX Africa 2025, taking place from April 14 to 16 in Marrakech, Morocco.

As Africa’s premier tech and startup event, GITEX Africa brings together the world’s foremost innovators, investors, and policymakers to explore transformative solutions in AI, fintech, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure. Organized under the auspices of the Moroccan government, the event aims to accelerate digital growth across the continent.

PowerDMARC will be exhibiting at Booth 21C-52, where its team will demonstrate how organizations can gain complete visibility and control over their email channels, stop domain spoofing, improve deliverability, and achieve compliance with global security standards using advanced email authentication protocols like DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT.

“We’re excited to connect with African enterprises, governments, and partners to support their journey towards stronger email security,” said Zainab Al Lawati, Business Development Manager at PowerDMARC. “GITEX Africa is a vital platform for shaping the future of digital transformation, and we’re honored to be part of it.”

Attendees are invited to visit PowerDMARC’s booth to learn how they can protect their brands, prevent phishing attacks, and simplify domain security management through automation and centralized control.

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations, from Fortune 100 companies to governments that span more than 90 countries.

The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.