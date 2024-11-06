At GITEX GLOBAL 2024, the largest information technology and consumer electronics show in the Middle East, Positive Technologies has forged partnerships with cybersecurity service and solution providers from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and India. The primary goal of the cooperation is to share expertise in result-driven cybersecurity and promote cutting-edge cybersecurity products.

According to recent studies by Positive Technologies, more than half of all attacks on organizations in the Middle East target the public sector, industry, telecommunications, and IT companies. In the first half of 2024, the number of DDoS attacks in Gulf countries increased by 70% compared to the same period in 2023. Credentials for accessing the IT infrastructure of local companies are sold on dark web platforms, and two-thirds of all available credentials are offered for less than USD 1,000.

Under such circumstances, Positive Technologies recommends building continuous, automated protection against organization-specific non-tolerable events.[1]

"Companies in the region are very enthusiastic about our idea to automate cybersecurity processes with the help of MaxPatrol O2—a solution that automatically identifies cyberattack chains and responds to them," said Evgeniya Popova, Director of International Business Development at Positive Technologies. "In addition, we receive a lot of interest from partners who specialize in specific areas, such as OT infrastructure security.[2] They appreciate the scale and depth of our offer that includes PT ICS, a comprehensive solution for protecting the industrial IT and OT infrastructure. Our expertise in application security and secure development, incorporated in our product PT Application Inspector, is also in high demand."

Evgeniya Popova also noted the geographical expansion of the company's partner network: Positive Technologies is in the process of signing agreements with companies operating in and beyond the Middle East.

Salem Baras, CEO of Innovative Solutions (Saudi Arabia), commented: "Positive Technologies has made a long-term commitment to further develop the overall cybersecurity capabilities in the region and enhance the quality of cybersecurity services and solutions. This is a significant advantage for us. As a leading cybersecurity provider in the GCC, we are partnering with Positive Technologies to build our capabilities and help our customers in the region to be protected. The cybersecurity market is evolving and facing numerous challenges, and it needs companies like Positive Technologies to grow and protect our future."

"For the past two years, Positive Technologies has been our key partner in the UAE. As a leader in the country's cybersecurity domain, we are keen to continue our partnership, promoting advanced technologies. Our main priorities are SOC operations and vulnerability management," said Nishad Sukumaran, COO of NX Digital Technology (UAE).

Experts at Positive Technologies also report that the number of cyberattacks in India increased by 15% in 2023 and surged by 46% in Q2 2024. Over two-thirds of all attacks resulted in leakage of confidential information. So it's no coincidence that it was in India that Positive Technologies launched a series of international meetups for cybersecurity experts on October 11, 2024.

"We are a value-added cybersecurity distribution company, and our mission is to provide the best technologies and services to our partners and clients. Positive Technologies is our like-minded partner on this path, and we are excited to expand our collaboration in the Middle East, Africa, and India," said Jibu John, Founder and CEO of CyberDisti (India).

Last year at GITEX GLOBAL 2023, Positive Technologies signed partnership agreements with several cybersecurity solution providers, including organizations from Bahrain and Singapore.

[1] A non-tolerable event is an event that results from a cyberattack and prevents an organization from achieving its operational and strategic goals or leads to a significant disruption of its core business.

[2] OT stands for operational technology. OT infrastructure encompasses specialized software, control systems, sensors, and controllers used to manage operations in manufacturing, transportation, and logistics.