Taiwan’s POS system vendor now the biggest supplier in the Middle East and holds a strong position in Africa and other markets.

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Amid the world’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, over 5,000 electronic manufacturers and suppliers will attend GITEX GLOBAL 2022 from October 10-14 in Dubai, which aggregates one of the world’s most influential trade events and a most innovative technology ecosystem to fuel the promise of a better world after the Pandemic. The exhibitors include Taiwan’s leading Point of Sale (POS) system vendor Posiflex Technology, which now is the largest supplier of programmable POS system in Saudi Arabia with a 16% market share and the second largest in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) accounting for 21% of shipments in 2021. Posiflex also has established a strong foothold in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and other Middle East and African markets.

A global market survey conducted by the premier retail and banking market intelligence firm RBR has revealed the beginning of a global POS market recovery in 2021, with global shipments up 18% on average, mainly boosted by pent-up demands and delayed hardware refreshments in the hospitality sector during the corona virus outbreak and the following lockdowns in 2020. The report forecasts a continual stable growth of POS market over the forecast period from 2022 to 2027, with Asia-Pacific being the world’s largest regional POS market and China the major expansion driver.

However, certain mature markets, like North America, Western Europe and smaller markets like Taiwan will see a slight decline in the shipments of POS installations over the forecast period after reaching a post-pandemic peak in 2022, due to the adoption of alternative store technologies like self-help machines and mobile technologies, as the RBR report has noted.

To address the present market demands and future developments, Posiflex will bring to GITEX 2022 the best of its desktop and tablet POS products as well as kiosk solutions, including the company’s flagship New ZT series desktop POS, which will make its first appearance in the Dubai event. The New ZT series features a clam shell design allowing easy access to the internal components for convenient maintenance and screw-less design for major components enabling swap ability for easy repair and replacement.

In 2016 Posiflex Technology acquired the US-based KIOSK Information Systems and its best-of-breed self-help and interaction technologies, and many of its kiosk units have already been deployed to many of the world’s convenience stores and fast food restaurants providing self-help services. Posiflex will showcase in GITEX 2022 its kiosk models of modular and customizable designs integrating advanced touch display and touchless technologies.

“Other than improving hardware designs to keep up with the technology and market trends, Posiflex will focus more on how to increase features that add value, for example, integrating cutting-edge AI and vision modules with kiosk for enabling more fantastic functions and more convenient life,” said Owen Chen, CEO of Posiflex Technology, Inc.

