Kuwait City. Behbehani Motors Company, Porsche Centre Kuwait participated in the highly anticipated Auto World Show, which was held at the Kuwait International Fairgrounds from 26th September to 1st October 2023. At this exceptional event, Porsche proudly presented the brand-new Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe models, alongside an impressive line-up of their iconic models including the All-Electric Taycan and Macan GTS, as well as the renowned Panamera Platinum edition.

Introduced by Mr. Meshal Alsubaie, Deputy Director General of the Youth Development Sector and the Youth Projects Sector, AutoWorld Show was poised to transform the automotive landscape and present a ground-breaking celebration of motorsport and automobile culture, Auto World Show presented to its customers a world-class delight for car enthusiasts. It delivered an unprecedented blend of automotive excellence with present racing icons, and awe-inspiring extreme sports displays.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this participation, Hany Marie - General Manager of Porsche Centre Kuwait, stated, "We were thrilled to be a part of the inaugural Auto World Show, where we showcased our newly launched Cayenne, reaffirming our commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of cutting-edge automotive technology." He continued, "Our remarkable line-up of iconic vehicles reflects our dedication to delivering high-performance driving experiences, emphasizing our leadership in the sports car industry, and actively influencing the future of driving."

With the recent introduction of the new Cayenne, Porsche successfully captured the attention of customers by highlighting the highly digitalized display and control interior concept, featuring new chassis technology, innovative high-tech elements, and a redesigned cockpit. These enhancements contribute to an enriched driving experience for the front-seat passenger.

The showcased vehicles stand out due to their vibrant colors and captivating interiors, such as Montego Blue Metallic exterior and the two-tone combination of smooth-finish leather in Black and Bordeaux Red in the interior of the Cayenne. The striking Carmine Red exterior of the Cayenne Coupe paired with a Club Leather Interior in Basalt Black featuring cross-stitching, and the Macan GTS in the eye-catching Python Green with a matching GTS interior package were other such models that grabbed the eye. The Panamera Platinum edition also drew attention with its Dolomite Silver Metallic exterior and Cohiba Brown Club Leather Interior.

Furthermore, the Taycan with its Frozen Blue Metallic exterior and the elegant two-tone Black and Bordeaux Red smooth-finish leather interior, truly set the Porsche booth apart, promising an exceptional experience and an extraordinary driving adventure.

Porsche Centre Kuwait's participation in the Kuwait Auto World Show has been nothing short of spectacular. As a leading automotive brand, they showcased their commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering high-performance driving experiences. The unveiling of the new Cayenne, along with an impressive fleet of iconic models, reflects Porsche's dedication to excellence and leadership in the sports car industry. The Auto World Show provided an exciting platform for Porsche to shape the future of driving, captivating attendees with a blend of cutting-edge technology, iconic design, and an extraordinary driving adventure. Porsche's presence at this event has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on Kuwait's automotive landscape.

-Ends-

Further information, as well as film and photo material, is available in the Porsche Newsroom: https://newsroom.porsche.com/en.html