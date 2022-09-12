United Arab Emirates: The wait is over for the fans of Popeyes® Louisiana Kitchen in Al Ain. Now they can enjoy Popeyes’ one-of-a-kind chicken recipe with Louisiana-inspired seasonings, freshly prepared, marinated for at least 12 hours, battered and breaded by hand, then slow cooked to perfection using a proprietary cooking technique to offer a juicy-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the outside chicken at Al Bawadi Mall.

This is the first Popeyes to open in Al Ain with its premise in the food court on the first floor of Al Bawadi Mall. Popeyes’ menu includes Cajun fries and the legendary Buttermilk Biscuit, (which is a freshly baked specialty of Popeyes) along with the wide variety of delicious Signature Sides at their local shopping spot.

“The celebration of Popeyes 50th global anniversary continues with our newest location, in a new part of the UAE. Popeyes has been in high demand in Al Ain for a long time. So, it has been a joy to open our newest store in Al Bawadi Mall. It is wonderful to see the excitement of diners who finally have access to the distinct menu. Their sentiment is clearly expressed with the ongoing orders and the kitchen working non-stop,” expressed Gaurav Arora, Chief Executive Officer, Maristo Hospitality, franchisee partner in the UAE.

For more information and to discover what's on the menu, visit www.popeyesuae.com

About POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, POPEYES® has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,700 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.

About Maristo Hospitality

Maristo Hospitality was established in 2021 with the aim establishing popular casual dining concepts, creating a cloud kitchen and hub for F&B concepts as well as to introduce new franchises into the United Arab Emirates. Currently, Maristo Hospitality is the owner and operator of Ralph’s Kitchen, Sisi’s Eatery and is a franchisee for Popeyes®. It is a subsidiary of Ring Holding.