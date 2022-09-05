UAE: Policybazaar.ae, UAE’s leading insurance and financial marketplace and Adamjee Insurance, Pakistan’s Leading Insurance company, have partnered together to provide health insurance protection for UAE-based Pakistani nationals.

UAE based Pakistani nationals will now have an option to buy comprehensive health coverage for their dependents (either for spouse or parents) in UAE and Pakistan from Policybazaar.ae.

Purchasing comprehensive health insurance translates to being financially prepared for unforeseeable health risks. The partnership between Policybazaar.ae and Adamjee Insurance would provide a seamless experience to UAE-based Pakistani nationals who are looking to secure their families from health risks and uncertainty.

Using the Policybazaar.ae’s platform, customers can buy Adamjee Health Insurance’s several health plans like Gold, Silver Premium, Silver Classic, Green, Emerald, and Silk Road either for a family size of one or more (for their spouse or parents). The per-person benefit limit ranges from PKR 200,000 to PKR 500,000 Pakistani Rupee. For those customers who have pre-existing diseases, they can avail cost benefits ranging from 10%-50%.

Speaking about this partnership Neeraj Gupta, CEO, Policybazaar.ae stated, “The health plan from Adamjee Insurance provides comprehensive coverage for the entire family in their home country. The multiple plan options help make it more inclusive and with Adamjee Health Insurance the customers can be assured of best-in-class claims management. This is a first of its kind insurance product which offers coverage to family members staying across the borders and will pave way for more such innovations in the industry. Our partnership with Adamjee Insurance will enable us to meet this growing demand for a comprehensive single health insurance plan. We will continue to partner with insurers and help offer UAE residents more innovative and need-based products to cater to their evolving needs.”

Commenting on this partnership, Adamjee Insurance’s UAE Country Head, Muhammad Salman Chaudhry said, “We are glad to partner with Policybazaar.ae and aim to facilitate seamless digital distribution of our health insurance products via its platform. Health insurance provides a much-needed financial safety net in the event of a medical emergency. Our specially designed health insurance product for UAE-based Pakistani nationals will benefit and safeguard them and their loved ones.”

