Customers can interact with the Polestar brand, meet Specialists, take a test drive and purchase Polestar 2 from the store

UAE pricing for Polestar 2 starts from AED 161,900

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, and Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises, a division of Al-Futtaim Automotive, have opened the new Polestar Space located in the ‘Store of the Future’ retail concept at Mall of the Emirates. The Polestar Space has been created for customers to connect with Polestar, take a test drive, and purchase the 100% electric Polestar 2.

Situated on Level 1 of the mall, Store of the Future is a high-tech retail environment incorporating the latest advances in technology, combining physical and digital elements to create a unique shopping experience tailored to each visitor.

Jonathan Pollock, Regional Managing Director Emerging Brands at Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises, says: “The positive reaction to Polestar 2 in the UAE so far has been amazing, and we’re excited to give customers the exclusive opportunity to engage with Polestar in the unique setting of the Store of the Future. Offering a truly exceptional experience, the Polestar Space is the perfect setting to showcase the cutting-edge, sustainable design and advanced technologies of Polestar 2.

“As an EV brand which has set a target to reach climate neutrality across its value chain by 2040, offering Polestar in the UAE aligns with the government’s strategic target of Net Zero emissions by 2050. Al-Futtaim is proud to partner with Polestar and demonstrate our commitment to the UAE’s sustainability objectives.”

The opening of the Polestar Space in Mall of the Emirates follows a highly successful debut for Polestar in the UAE in February 2022, and a visibility campaign which recently concluded with the temporary ‘pop-up’ Polestar Space activation at City Walk Dubai. The activities generated intense interest in the Polestar 2, demonstrating the UAE’s readiness for sustainable mobility in a truly premium EV.

The Polestar Space at Mall of the Emirates is open seven days a week from 10:00 to 22:00, where Polestar Specialists are on hand to provide customers the opportunity to explore the impressive electric performance fastback for themselves.

Polestar 2 currently comes in three distinct versions, each offering a mix of performance and range, starting from AED 161,900.

­­Polestar 2 reservations and additional details are available at www.polestar.com/en-ae/.­

About Trading Enterprises Polestar

Trading Enterprises Polestar, part of Al-Futtaim Automotive, is the sole importer and distributor for Polestar cars, aftersales and parts. Polestar appointed the Al-Futtaim Group, the leading automotive distributor and retailer in the United Arab Emirates, as its representative in the UAE in early 2022.

About Polestar

Polestar was established as a new, standalone Swedish premium electric vehicle manufacturer in 2017. Founded by Volvo Car AB (publ) (together with its subsidiaries, “Volvo Cars”) and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd (“Geely”), Polestar enjoys specific technological and engineering synergies with Volvo Cars and benefits from significant economies of scale as a result.

Polestar is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and its vehicles are currently available and on the road in markets across Europe, North America, China and Asia Pacific. By 2023, the company plans that its cars will be available in an aggregate of 30 markets. Polestar cars are currently manufactured in two facilities in China, with additional future manufacturing planned in the USA.

In September 2021, Polestar announced its intention to list as a public company on the Nasdaq in a business combination agreement with Gores Guggenheim, Inc. Full information on this definitive agreement can be found here.

Polestar has produced two electric performance cars. The Polestar 1 was built between 2019 and 2021 as a low-volume electric performance hybrid GT with a carbon fibre body, 609 hp, 1,000 Nm and an electric-only range of 124 km (WLTP) – the longest of any hybrid car in the world.

The Polestar 2 electric performance fastback is the company’s first fully electric, high volume car. The Polestar 2 model range includes three variants with a combination of long- and standard range batteries as large as 78 kWh, and dual- and single-motor powertrains with as much as 300 kW / 408 hp and 660 Nm.

From 2022, Polestar plans to launch one new electric vehicle per year, starting with Polestar 3 – the company’s first electric performance SUV. Polestar 4 is expected to follow in 2023, a smaller electric performance SUV coupe.

In 2024, the Polestar 5 electric performance 4-door GT is planned to be launched as the production evolution of Polestar Precept – the manifesto concept car that Polestar released in 2020 that showcases the brand’s future vision in terms of design, technology, and sustainability. As the company seeks to reduce its climate impact with every new model, Polestar aims to produce a truly climate-neutral car by 2030.

In early March 2022, Polestar revealed its second concept car, the Polestar O₂ electric performance roadster. Polestar O₂ builds on the design, technology and sustainability ambitions laid out by Precept and showcases the brand’s vision for future sports cars. The hard-top convertible presents an evolution of the unique design language first shown by Precept and emphasises a dynamic driving experience. The concept further develops the focus on sustainability and technology, aiming towards greater circularity.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognised automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 35,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com