Singapore: - Podeo, the dominant podcast platform in the MENA region, joins forces with global messaging giant imo, reaching over 200 million users in 170 countries and 62 languages.

This game-changing partnership enables seamless distribution of Podeo-hosted podcasts directly to imo’s booming Voice section, instantly connecting podcasters with a massive audience of 200 million active users.

One-click distribution to imo joins Apple, Spotify, Anghami, and countless others in Podeo's distribution arsenal. Any creator globally can easily unlock this exclusive and engaged audience by seamlessly migrating their podcasts from their existing hosting service at no fees and with no downtime to its listeners.

Podeo is experiencing an unprecedented surge in migrations from existing hosting services such as Anchor and Omny, driven by its exclusive distribution alliances and its end-to-end product. Our integrations are redefining the podcast distribution landscape, and position Podeo at the forefront of empowering creators to ignite their voices on a global stage.

Stefano Fallaha, CEO & Founder of Podeo, said: “Our long-term partnership with imo is a testament to our unwavering commitment to champion the growth and visibility of podcasts. This partnership is rocket fuel for podcast discovery, making Podeo the new benchmark for podcast reach in the global industry.”

Michael Makram, Head of Partnerships in MENA region at imo, said: “Partnering with Podeo, the largest podcast platform in the MENA, was a natural choice for us. This strategic partnership grants over 200+ million users instant access to a diverse range of high-quality podcasts directly within the imo app, further enhancing their overall experience."

From signing with inflight entertainment provider Anuvu to global messaging leader imo, each strategic partnership shatters reach barriers, reinforcing Podeo’s relentless pursuit of elevating creators’ content to unparalleled heights.

About imo: imo is a global instant communication platform aiming to provide the most convenient, interactive, and fun way for people to connect. Through accessible audio and video communication services, imo connects over 200 million users in 62 languages across more than 170 countries and regions around the world. imo has been empowering people in the Middle East with the ability to connect over miles and boundaries between them.

About Podeo: Podeo is the Middle East & North Africa’s podcasting heartbeat, reaching millions of listeners globally every month. With unique end-to-end audio products for creators, listeners and advertisers, and a technological infrastructure that enables tens of thousands of creators, Podeo is on a mission to unlock the potential of the human voice by amplifying audio content to billions of ears.

