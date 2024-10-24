Aims to fulfil demand for fastest growing consumer segment across emerging neighbourhoods with project pipeline.

Serenova offers 222 apartments, ranging from studios to four-bedroom penthouses.

Connectivity to major roadways and proximity to key landmarks makes it ideal for families and professionals who value accessibility and comfort.

Photographed from the left: Ghaith A. Shocair, CEO of P.O.B1 Properties, and CEO and Board Member of the Saif Al Ghurair Real Estate Group and Daniel Hadi CEO of Engel & Völkers Middle East

Dubai – P.O.B1 Properties, the newly established real estate development division by Saif Al Ghurair Real Estate Group (SAGRE), announces the introduction of its inaugural project, Serenova, a community-driven residential project in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The new project reflects P.O.B1 Properties’ commitment to addressing the growing demand for urban convenience in Dubai’s key growth nodes, while creating sustainability and long-term value in real estate investment.

Ghaith A. Shocair, Chief Executive Officer of P.O.B1 Properties, and Chief Executive Office and Board Member of the Saif Al Ghurair Real Estate Group, said: “P.O.B1 Properties represents a new strategic direction for the SAGRE Group, focusing on growth and innovation in Dubai’s fast-changing real estate landscape in line with the ‘Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan’. With deep roots in the city’s development, at P.O.B1 Properties we want to emphasise our commitment to its future chapters, as we have in the past 60 years. With Serenova, we will showcase this fresh approach and our commitment to deliver destinations which appeal to evolving customers within Dubai’s new neighbourhoods.”

Set for completion in Q2 2027, Serenova, the USD 56 million (AED 206 million) first residential project for sale, spans across an expansive 7,850 sqm plot, offering flexible living spaces that blend modern comfort with serene living to meet the evolving needs and preferences of families and young professionals. Serenova offers 222 apartments, ranging from spacious studios to one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as elegantly designed premium two-bedroom apartments and exclusive four-bedroom penthouses. Its architectural design prioritises open spaces, uninterrupted panoramic views to Dubai’s skyline, and forward-thinking layouts that balance privacy and comfort.

Strategically situated in one of Dubai’s fast-growing residential and business hubs, Serenova will have easy access to key highways, including Al Ain Road, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road, while being conveniently close to Dubai International Academic City. Serenova will also benefit from Dubai Metro's upcoming Blue Line project, with a station planned in close proximity to the project, offering enhanced connectivity and ease of transport for residents.

Apartments will feature private balconies or spacious terraces with uninterrupted views of Dubai’s exquisite skyline, offering generous outdoor living spaces to enjoy with family and friends. A range of premium amenities will elevate everyday living, including a landscaped courtyard with spacious outdoor gardens, two family and children’s pools, a rooftop skyline pool for adults, sunset terraces, a wellness court, and a rooftop gym and fitness centre. Residents will also benefit from a thoughtfully planned experience, complete with 24/7 concierge services and comprehensive security.

Engel & Völkers was appointed as the exclusive brokerage agency for P.O.B1 Properties' Serenova project. With over 1,000 offices globally, they will leverage their vast international network to attract buyers and investors through roadshows and their agent connections, as well as access to the local brokerage community.

P.O.B1 Properties is built on the legacy of its parent company, Saif Al Ghurair Real Estate Group (SAGRE), known for its long-standing excellence in real estate development. With a portfolio of over 1,800 residential units, offices, and pioneering retails projects.

About P.O.B1

Launched in 2024 by the Saif Al Ghurair Real Estate Group, P.O.B1 marks a new chapter in Dubai’s real estate landscape. The name, inspired by the unique possession of P.O. Box 1, symbolises a deep connection to Dubai’s heritage and reflects a foundational commitment to excellence and innovation.

P.O.B1 carries forward its parent company’s legacy of trust, credibility and pioneering development, with a vision to enhance the quality of life for future generations. The company builds nurturing destinations and homes that seamlessly blend cutting-edge design, functionality, and value. With meticulous attention to detail and customer-centric approach, the brand ensures personalised experiences that consistently exceed expectations.

P.O.B1 actively shapes exceptional lifestyles and redefines the living landscape to foster thriving individuals and families. The company advances Dubai’s sustainable development through impactful and thoughtfully designed projects that transform the concept of home, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

