Sector experts in Commercial/ Cultural & Heritage/ Leisure & Entertainment and F&B, W. Hiles Partnership is acquired by leading project and commercial management consultancy, PMKConsult.

PMKConsult expands business in the UK market with key leadership appointment and new business acquisition.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – PMKConsult, a leading project and commercial management consultancy based in the UAE, proudly announces a transformative acquisition that will significantly enhance its expertise and activities in the UAE, KSA, and the wider MENA region. The strategic move involves the acquisition of W. Hiles Partnership (WHP), a distinguished UK consultancy with over 80 years of expertise in project and commercial management.

PMKConsult's expansion into the UK market through the acquisition of WHP aligns seamlessly with its overarching goal of strengthening its foothold in the Middle East and North Africa. The key focus is on leveraging WHP's legacy in sectors such as Commercial, Cultural & Heritage, Leisure & Entertainment, and F&B to bolster PMKConsult's service offerings in the region.

Kevin Woolley, CEO of PMKConsult, highlights the regional significance of the acquisition, stating, "Our business has been experiencing steady growth in the UK, and this strategic move not only establishes our presence in the UK market but also amplifies our capabilities to benefit projects and clients in the UAE, KSA, and the wider MENA region."

The acquisition comes at a time when PMKConsult is actively involved in diverse projects across the region, from commercial ventures to cultural and heritage initiatives. The collaboration with WHP is poised to introduce a wealth of expertise and a proven track record, further enhancing PMKConsult's ability to deliver excellence in project and commercial management services.

WHP's delivery footprint extends to France, Germany, and Spain, and they are eager to continue with an active expansion across Europe and the Middle East under PMKConsult. WHP are also key players in facilitating the increasing drive-thru demand in the UK, delivering up to fifteen projects in the last two years for well-established brands. Their expertise extends throughout F&B, showcasing successful collaborations with iconic high street names.

Malcolm Hiles, Managing Director of W. Hiles Partnership, emphasizes the collaborative opportunities, stating, "WHP is ready for its next phase of growth and as a PMKConsult company, we will now be able to offer support to our existing clients that are looking to expand into other markets. With a service delivery footprint throughout Europe, and now the Middle East, we have many new opportunities to grow our relationship with our client base. PMKConsult can greatly benefit from our legacy and wealth of expertise in the UK market."

The newly appointed Managing Director of PMKConsult's UK Office, John Vint, expresses enthusiasm about the synergy between the two entities, saying, "The strengths that W. Hiles Partnership bring aligns with our portfolio expansion and our commitment to exceptional service execution. This strategic move not only enhances our presence in the UK market but also opens up new avenues for collaboration and growth in the UAE, KSA, and the broader MENA region."

As PMKConsult continues to play a pivotal role in shaping projects and initiatives across the Middle East, the acquisition of WHP marks a significant chapter in its journey towards delivering unparalleled excellence in project, commercial, construction and design management services in the region. The collaboration is poised to bring forth innovative solutions and unparalleled expertise to the dynamic landscape of the UAE, KSA, and the wider MENA region.

WHP is the premier delivery specialists in F&B having delivered 49 restaurants in the UK, France & Germany this year, with over 170 Five Guys franchise restaurants in the UK alone since the brand arrived into the UK, along with numerous other multinational brands.

Since their inception in 1937, WHP has grown into a renowned leader in core sectors, notably Hospitality, Entertainment, and Commercial industries, actively championing project and commercial management. Their extensive portfolio spans diverse arenas, from cinemas, bowling centers, leisure parks, specialist restaurants, visitors centres though to culture & heritage venues. WHP also have experience in nurturing international brands entering the UK market including Wendy’s, Popeyes, Sticks n’ Sushi, Five Guys, Paris Baguette and the like, which often expands across Europe as the success of the partnership flourishes.

About W. Hiles Partnership:

Established in 1937, W. Hiles Partnership is a revered family-owned project and cost management firm offering bespoke solutions for construction, property, and infrastructure projects across the UK and internationally. W. Hiles Partnership boasts extensive expertise in delivering a diverse range of projects across various sectors. With a proven track record in new builds, refurbishments, and fast-track fit-outs, the firm is committed to upholding the highest standards of project management, cost control, and communication. Renowned for its forward-thinking approach, enthusiastic spirit, and unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, W. Hiles Partnership assures maximum operational and financial certainty from project initiation to completion.

About PMKConsult:

PMKConsult is one of the largest dedicated project and commercial management consultancies based in the UAE and KSA serving the region and beyond. To date the business has amassed a project portfolio value exceeding USD $8 billion dollars and has a delivery footprint extending to more than 15 countries. The company is an award-winning and multi-disciplined consultancy offering senior-level consultation and a scalable bespoke approach to meet its clients unique and specific requirements across major industries. PMKConsult has delivered over 4.5 million sqm of construction projects throughout the Middle East, Sub-Saharan and North Africa, and South and Southeast Asia. Its Evaluate / Formulate / Deliver full circle methodology is underpinned with five core values ensuring that the consultancy maintains its personalized and trusted approach across its operations. Its integrated core services include: Project Management, Commercial Management, Construction Management, and Design Management; specialist services include: Feasibility Studies, Contracts Management, Condition Surveys, Expert Witness services and Claims Arbitration. Sectors served by the consultancy include: Industrial, Media & Broadcast, Healthcare; Education & Innovation; Hospitality & Leisure; Data Centres; Heritage & Culture; and Retail, Residential & Commercial projects ranging from small to mega, mixed-used real estate offerings. To learn more please visit: PMKConsult

