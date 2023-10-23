Dubai, UAE: – Today at GITEX Global, PlexTrac, a pioneer in streamlining offensive security planning, reporting, and findings delivery, and emt Distribution, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions in the Middle East and Africa (META), announced a channel partnership designed to extend the reach of PlexTrac’s market-leading platform to MSSPs and enterprises across the META region.

In today's rapidly evolving threat landscape, service providers and enterprises face the formidable challenge of accelerating the cycles associated with continuous security assessment and validation and making offensive security data actionable. Mo Mobasseri, CEO of emt Distribution, commented on this partnership, saying, "We are excited to partner with PlexTrac and deliver its best-in-class solution to our clients & Partners in the META region. PlexTrac's platform addresses the critical need for streamlining offensive security planning, reporting, and collaboration, and we believe it will significantly enhance the security posture of organizations in our region."

PlexTrac is a reporting and workflow management platform that improves and centralizes a cybersecurity team’s processes across the life cycle. Whether staging offensive engagements and conducting assessments, analyzing data and reporting, prioritizing the most critical issues to resolve, collaborating between teams, or communicating with stakeholders, PlexTrac simplifies and automates the process so teams are more efficient and can focus on the security work that really matters.

Alex Thomson, Chief Revenue Officer of PlexTrac, highlighted the company's commitment to its channel partners, stating, "Our channel partners are a crucial part of PlexTrac's growth strategy, and this partnership with emt Distribution is a significant step in driving international expansion. We look forward to working closely with emt Distribution to serve the needs of security-conscious organizations in the META region."

PlexTrac's channel program offers partners the opportunity to access a range of benefits, including sales and technical training, marketing support, and competitive pricing.

emt Distribution, with its extensive experience and strong presence in the META cybersecurity market, is well-positioned to make the most of this partnership and help organizations in the region stay ahead of evolving security threats.

About PlexTrac:

PlexTrac streamlines offensive security and pentest workflows–encompassing planning, reporting, and findings delivery. PlexTrac’s platform enables MSSPs to boost margins, scale service delivery, and enhance client satisfaction, while helping enterprises realize more value from internal pentesting programs by streamlining the pentesting lifecycle, delivering actionable insights to mitigate risk, and achieving continuous security validation. In February 2022, PlexTrac announced a $70 million Series B round, led by New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Madrona Venture Group, Noro-Moseley Partners and StageDotO Ventures. Visit www.plextrac.com to learn more.

About emt Distribution:

emt Distribution is a leading value-added distributor in the META region, specializing in cybersecurity solutions. With a wide range of innovative technologies and an experienced team, EMT Distribution provides top-notch cybersecurity solutions and services to its clients, helping them stay secure in the ever-changing digital landscape.

