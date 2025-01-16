DUBAI, UAE — PLATMA, an AI Business Automation Platform based in the MENA region, is joining Alchemist Accelerator, one of Silicon Valley's leading B2B accelerators for technology startups.

PLATMA was selected as one of 20 companies for the Alchemist Accelerator's 2025 program, representing the top 3% of all applicants, highlighting both the company's growing potential and the MENA technology sector's increasing prominence in the global market. The platform, which transforms natural language into functional work and business processes using artificial intelligence, will receive investment from Alchemist Accelerator, access to its educational program, and strategic support from leading technology corporations and venture funds.

"It's a great honor and responsibility to be part of such an influential program as Alchemist Accelerator. We plan to continue PLATMA's development in the MENA region and use the knowledge and resources gained to provide better solutions to local users," said Yaroslav Kologryvov, Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO) of PLATMA.

The acceleration program, starting January 13, 2025, includes intensive mentorship from industry leaders, including former executives from Oracle, Yammer, and other technology companies. Special attention will be given to product development, sales, and usability through consultation with leading experts, including Timothy Chou, Ph.D., Former Chief Executive Officer of Oracle On-Demand and Stanford Lecturer; Adam Pisoni, Co-founder of Yammer (acquired by Microsoft); and Elaine Wherry, Chief Experience Officer and Co-founder of Meebo (acquired by Google).

The six-month program will conclude with a Demo Day in May 2025, where PLATMA will present its platform to an international investor community. Historical data shows that approximately 50% of program participants raised between USD 250,000 and USD 1.5 million before Demo Day.

Alchemist Accelerator believes that PLATMA's solution, which uses advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms and artificial intelligence to transform user requests into ready-to-use solutions, aligns with the AI agenda and the global need for business process optimization. Program experts have highlighted the platform's achievements: PLATMA's Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) grew by more than 4,000% from October 2023 to March 2024, exceeding USD 250,000. The platform currently has over 10,000 registered users and has facilitated the creation of thousands of applications.

Previously, PLATMA announced its expansion into the MENA region, where its fastest-growing office is located. Local companies are already successfully using the platform's services, with PLATMA's partners including Commercial Bank International (CBI) and other regional organizations. The company also recently won the Best AI Startup award at the FutureTech World Cup in Dubai organized by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

About companies:

PLATMA – PLATMA is an AI Business Automation Platform that enables the development of software applications and the automation of business processes for users without programming skills. The platform allows businesses of all sizes to create tailored solutions using AI-driven natural language processing.

Alchemist Accelerator, LLC is a United States-based company. The Company is a venture-backed initiative focused on developing seed-stage ventures by providing seed investments. It offers company accelerator programs, including workshops, intensives, faculty office hours, networking events, and brokered customer meetings. The Company supports startups in Financial Technology (Fintech)/Cybersecurity, Climate Technology, Digital Health, Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), and other diverse industries.