Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Platformance, the growth marketing platform within FAST Ventures, has officially opened its new office in Cairo, Egypt. The move reflects the company’s continued investment in the MENA region and its wider ambition to work more closely with digital native businesses across high growth industries.

The Cairo office will serve as a regional hub, enabling Platformance to offer deeper local insight, faster response times, and closer access to clients, partners, and talent. The new location adds to existing operations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, strengthening Platformance’s presence in key digital economies.

“Egypt’s digital economy is expanding quickly, with more businesses shifting to leveraging Digital as a business growth driving channel,” said Waseem Afzal, Founder and CEO of Platformance. “Our presence in Cairo positions us to support that growth directly. It allows us to partner more closely with local and regional brands, contribute to the wider digital advertising industry, and play a part in building long term economic value.”

The office will be led by Hamza Madi, General Manager for Emerging Markets. Madi will oversee Platformance’s operations in Egypt, Kuwait, and Qatar.

“We’ve seen rapid growth in Egypt and expanded the team quickly to meet demand,” said Madi. “Egypt is an important market for us, and Cairo is a growing hub for digital talent. That is reflected in the team we’ve built and the work we are doing. We are delivering impact not only in Egypt, but across the region and internationally.”

Platformance currently supports clients in sectors such as ecommerce, Teclo, Banking, FMCG, Auto, Fintech, Retail, and Mobility. The Cairo team will offer local delivery support, market insight, and access to Platformance’s proprietary tools.