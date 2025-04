Utrecht, the Netherlands and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Plat4mation, the largest Europe-based pure-play ServiceNow Elite Partner, announced today its plan to acquire1 Unikomm, the leading pure-play ServiceNow Elite Partner in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). This strategic move, supported by Plat4mation’s lead investor Keensight Capital, will accelerate the adoption and delivery of ServiceNow across Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region, reinforcing the region’s position as a growing hub for business transformation.

With Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 driving rapid digital transformation, businesses across all industries are accelerating investments in cloud-based automation. By combining Unikomm’s regional expertise with Plat4mation’s global capabilities, this acquisition will help organizations across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) optimize processes, enhance operational efficiency, and unlock new business opportunities with ServiceNow. This acquisition aligns seamlessly with ServiceNow’s strategy to expand in the Gulf region, as reflected in their recent commitment to invest $500 million to support business transformation, job creation, and digital skills development.

"Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as a global technology hub, and businesses here are looking for trusted partners to drive innovation," said Elmer de Valk, CEO of Plat4mation.

"With Unikomm’s strong local network and our global expertise, we are ready to deliver bestin-class ServiceNow solutions that will shape the future of business transformation in the Gulf."

Founded in 2008, Unikomm stands as the leading independent pure-play ServiceNow partner in the Gulf region. Leveraging deep expertise in ServiceNow, Unikomm has built a broad and prestigious customer portfolio, serving top-tier organizations across a wide range of industries in both the private and public sectors. The company’s proven track record and commitment to innovation make it an ideal partner for Plat4mation.

“This acquisition marks a major milestone for the Saudi IT market. By integrating our regional strength with Plat4mation’s global expertise, we are bringing world-class ServiceNow solutions to businesses in Saudi Arabia, empowering them to innovate, scale, and compete on a global level," says Yasser Abdullah, CEO at Unikomm.

As a leading ServiceNow partner and trusted advisor, Plat4mation offers comprehensive end-to-end transformation services. The company’s deep expertise spans all ServiceNow workflows, enabling successful business transformation journeys for its clients. Plat4mation is recognized as a leader in key platform capabilities, including industry-leading Now Assist generative AI capabilities, self-healing CMDB, instance health and quality, and application development.

This acquisition will further accelerate Plat4mation’s growth momentum and geographic expansion, a long-term strategic focus that was reinforced in February 2024 with an investment from Keensight Capital and ServiceNow Ecosystem Ventures. Looking ahead, Plat4mation plans to pursue additional acquisitions in key markets as well as expand key niche capabilities to better serve customers globally.

About Plat4mation

Plat4mation is a global business transformation partner and ServiceNow Elite Partner dedicated to making work flow. We help organizations unlock their potential and achieve lasting success by delivering end-to-end advisory, implementation, and managed services solutions. Supporting over 200 blue-chip customers across industries, we specialize in streamlining operations and driving impact organization-wide.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands, we have grown to 450+ employees across 10 offices worldwide. Recognized with Global and EMEA ServiceNow Partner Awards, we hold a leading position in the ServiceNow ecosystem. Learn more at plat4mation.com

About Unikomm

Unikomm is an Elite ServiceNow Partner based in Riyadh. Since becoming Saudi Arabia’s first certified ServiceNow partner in 2014, Unikomm has established itself as a trusted advisor for organizations across the region. With a team of more than 165 full-time employees, Unikomm’s expertise spans the entire ServiceNow platform, backed by a wide range of certifications. The company serves over 75 clients, including many of Saudi Arabia’s top 100 organizations across various industries.

Unikomm’s mission is to help leading organizations modernize IT and business operations, enhance efficiency, and reduce costs associated with downtime and poor process design.

The company provides ServiceNow implementation, end-user and data center support, and solutions across IT, Customer Service, GRC, and general business operations.

1 Completion is subject to confirmation of the commercial registration.

