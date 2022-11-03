Cairo: Plastic Bank; the world’s leading for-profit social enterprise that builds recycling ecosystems in under-developed communities in an effort to fight plastic pollution in seas and rivers, announced its official participation in COP27 Climate Change Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh from 6 – 18 November. The enterprise will represent its global ethos and solid mission through several activities and events at its distinguished booth in the Green Zone of the conference, showcasing its ideas around plastic recycling and management. The enterprise will further illustrate the way to achieve a circular economy, and its implications for mitigating the effects of climate change.

Representatives from Plastic Bank will participate in several panel discussions and side events around climate change and its impacts and challenges and will exchange ideas through different events including a panel discussion with Okeanos; a sustainable innovation company focused on developing calcium carbonate-based solutions SEKEM; a holistic initiative for sustainable development which integrates ecology, economy, society and culture , and Schneider Electric; a leading provider of physical infrastructure solutions for the entire data centers, data center solutions and networks.

Additionally, Plastic Bank will be participating in HSBC and Financial Times event wherein founder and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Plastic Bank, David Katz will discuss the ‘Renewal of the Financial System to Access a Zero-Carbon Economy’. Katz will also participate in the sustainability event, organized by Schneider Electric, in two sessions, wherein the first session will tackle ‘Conserving Natural Resources and the Ecosystem’ and will be held on 12 November, while the second will shed light on the concept of ‘Responsible Consumption’ and will be held on the 17 November.

Commenting on Plastic Bank’s participation, Mr. Amr El-Kady, Regional Director of Egypt, Middle East & Africa at Plastic Bank said: “We are very pleased with our participation this year in COP27 Climate Conference, through which Egypt will be gearing up to take serious steps towards achieving sustainability and the implementation of a circular and green economy, which is in line with the state’s direction and strategy for 2030. At Plastic Bank, we’re constantly working towards implementing the concept of a circular economy and raising awareness on the environmental risks stemming from poor management of plastic waste which in turn, reduces its access to seas and rivers, as it is concerned with converting plastic waste into Social Plastic, which is plastic that is collected and re-integrated into packaging products using digital technology, taking into account the environmental and social dimensions as a whole.”

About Plastic Bank:

Plastic Bank empowers Ocean Stewards to stop ocean plastic. It’s ethical collection communities exchange plastic for life-improving benefits. Exchanges are recorded through a block chain-secured platform that enables traceable collection, secures income, and verifies reporting. Collected material is processed into Social Plastic feedstock for reuse in products and packaging. PlasticBank® Social Plastic™ and Alchemy™ are trademarks of The Plastic Bank Recycling Corporation. Learn more at plasticbank.com.