Dubai, United Arab Emirates: GODIVA, the iconic chocolatier with a near-century of heritage and part of the pladis portfolio in the Middle East, has appointed Brazen MENA as its communications partner across the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As part of the partnership, Brazen MENA will lead PR and influencer activity for GODIVA’s retail and café portfolio. The agency will champion the brand’s legacy of chocolate artistry while crafting culturally relevant moments for a new generation of ‘taste lovers’ to discover, indulge and share every moment worth celebrating.

Founded in Brussels in 1926, GODIVA is globally renowned for its handcrafted chocolates, elegant gifting and café experiences that turn everyday moments into little luxuries.

Basma Shams, Corporate Affairs & Communications Director MENAI said: “Brazen MENA stood out for their creative flair, cultural insight and fresh approach. We’re looking forward to seeing results come to life as we continue to grow GODIVA’s footprint across the region. There’s a lot on the horizon for GODIVA in the region and we look forward to sharing some truly exciting news over the coming months.”

Louise Jacobson, Managing Partner of Brazen MENA, added: "GODIVA is so much more than chocolate – it’s a legacy brand with timeless appeal. As an agency committed to keeping brands ahead of the curve, we’re proud to help shape GODIVA’s story in the UAE and KSA. This is exactly what our B Ahead, B Brazen platform is all about – sharp storytelling, cultural relevance and impact that lasts."

With offices in Dubai and Riyadh, Brazen MENA continues to build on its bold new brand platform – B Ahead, B Brazen, driving greater Visibility, Reputation and Impact across the region.

