PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: GODIVA, the iconic chocolatier with a near-century of heritage and part of the pladis portfolio in the Middle East, has appointed Brazen MENA as its communications partner across the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
As part of the partnership, Brazen MENA will lead PR and influencer activity for GODIVA’s retail and café portfolio. The agency will champion the brand’s legacy of chocolate artistry while crafting culturally relevant moments for a new generation of ‘taste lovers’ to discover, indulge and share every moment worth celebrating.
Founded in Brussels in 1926, GODIVA is globally renowned for its handcrafted chocolates, elegant gifting and café experiences that turn everyday moments into little luxuries.
Basma Shams, Corporate Affairs & Communications Director MENAI said: “Brazen MENA stood out for their creative flair, cultural insight and fresh approach. We’re looking forward to seeing results come to life as we continue to grow GODIVA’s footprint across the region. There’s a lot on the horizon for GODIVA in the region and we look forward to sharing some truly exciting news over the coming months.”
Louise Jacobson, Managing Partner of Brazen MENA, added: "GODIVA is so much more than chocolate – it’s a legacy brand with timeless appeal. As an agency committed to keeping brands ahead of the curve, we’re proud to help shape GODIVA’s story in the UAE and KSA. This is exactly what our B Ahead, B Brazen platform is all about – sharp storytelling, cultural relevance and impact that lasts."
With offices in Dubai and Riyadh, Brazen MENA continues to build on its bold new brand platform – B Ahead, B Brazen, driving greater Visibility, Reputation and Impact across the region.
About Brazen MENA
- Brazen MENA was established in Dubai, UAE in 2015 and is one of the region’s leading PR agencies
- Brazen MENA has represented 400+ brands in the region across the verticals of food & beverage, FMCG, travel, fashion, beauty, sport, tech, real estate and many more
- The agency’s senior team sits on the boards of various influential organisations including Global Women in PR MENA, MEPRA and PRCA MENA and is a company that is passionate about driving PR standards in the region and giving back to the community
- Shortlisted for 100+ MENA Industry Awards
- 2018 – 2023 MEPRA & PRCA MENA (Eight Times) Small Consultancy of the Year
- Caterer ME F&B PR firms Power List 2022 – 2025
- MEPRA 2017 – 2019 Awards Winners: Best Retail Campaign for The Galleria, Best Beauty Campaign for Bio-Oil, Young Communicator of the Year, Best Consumer Services for The Galleria and Atlantis, The Palm, and Best Use of Traditional Media Relations for Careem
- PRCA MENA 2017 – 2020 Awards Winners: Highly Commended PR Leader of the Year, Highly Commended Best Social Impact for Freedom Pizza, Best Media Relations Campaign for Careem, and Regional Campaign of the Year for Wendy’s
- GCC Enterprise Awards 2019 – Most Innovative Content Marketing Agency in Dubai
- MEPRA 2022 – 2022 Award Winners: Gold Award for Best F&B Campaign
- PRCA MENA 2022 – 2022 Awards Winners: Highly Commended Influencer Campaign of the Year, and Small Consultancy of the Year
- MEPRA 2023 – 2023 Award Winners: Homegrown Agency of the Year 2023