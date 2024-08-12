United Arab Emirates — Pizza Hut has introduced a brand-new way for fans to pay for it’s most customizable menu item, My Box, with the launch of its latest promotion ‘Pay With Your Trend’ which will see TikTok content used as an official payment method.

Pizza Hut’s My Box has always celebrated individuality and freedom of choice, offering fans ultimate customization under the platform of #YourTermsYourConditions. In this same spirit, Pizza Hut thought it to be only fair to create a customizable way to purchase the product too – turning content into a means of recognizing customers for their uniqueness, creativity, and love for pizza.

With this limited-time promotion, celebrities and influencers are no longer the only ones to reap the benefits of content creation. Now, everyone has a chance to get rewarded for the content they post on TikTok, which is Pizza Hut’s way of democratizing today’s digital economy that is so heavily monetized by influencers and celebrities.

To get involved, pizza lovers can create any kind of content they like –just like the My Box Range. Pizza Hut’s only condition is that it’s a current social media trend and it features a My Box within the content.

How it works

Order your My Box: Purchase a My Box meal from Pizza Hut UAE from a store or through the Pizza Hut UAE website or app.

Create your content, your way on TikTok: Film a creative video of yourself, featuring any TikTok trend you like and a Pizza Hut My Box.

Share online: Post your public video on TikTok, tagging and following @PizzaHutUAE with the hashtag #YourTermsYourConditions

Get a free My Box: Pizza Hut UAE will send you a DM via TikTok containing a one-time promo code which can be redeemed on the Pizza Hut UAE website or app to receive a free My Box in exchange for the content created.

A Word from Pizza Hut

Ahmed Sabri, Marketing Lead at Pizza Hut Middle East & Pakistan, says of the idea:

“Social media is quite literally becoming a currency in today’s world. So far, it’s been accessible only to those who have a large following. With this promotion, we’re opening it up for everyone and anyone. No matter who you are, what you do, or how many followers you have, you can use your content to pay for Pizza Hut’s My Box. Being one of the first pizza brands in the UAE, I really think it’s essential that we stay connected to our youth by engaging with them through their passions and platforms.”