DWC, Dubai Airshow Site – Piper Aircraft announced today that AeroGuard Flight Training has placed an order for ninety (90) new Archer TX aircraft. The addition of these new Piper trainers will almost double AeroGuard’s fleet size, bringing it to over 200 aircraft.

AeroGuard Flight Training Center has four campus locations, three in the U.S and one in Saudi Arabia. These locations train more than 2,000 student pilots, preparing them for their careers at the world’s leading airlines such as Cathay Pacific, SkyWest and Korea Aerospace University. AeroGuard also has partnerships with many other airline and university partners across the Middle East, India and the rest of Asia.

“We are thrilled to sign this agreement with Piper Aircraft to bring 90 new Piper Archers to AeroGuard’s fleet,” said Joel Davidson, CEO of AeroGuard Flight Training Center. “This investment represents our commitment to providing our airline partners’ student pilots with every resource they need to succeed while experiencing the highest quality flight training in the world. With these additional aircraft, AeroGuard has the capacity to welcome hundreds of new airline cadets to our pilot training programs.”

“It is an honor to expand our fleet partnership with well-known Piper Flight School Alliance member, AeroGuard,” said John Calcagno, President and CEO of Piper Aircraft. “We pride ourselves in the relationships we build with schools such as AeroGuard and on the training aircraft we provide them, known for their reliability and ease of use, to train the next generation of pilots.”

About Piper Aircraft, Inc.

Piper Aircraft Inc., headquartered in Vero Beach, Fl., offers aviators throughout the world efficient and reliable single and twin-engine aircraft and is the first general aviation aircraft manufacturer in the world to certify Garmin Autoland. The single-engine M-Class series – the M600SLS, M500, and M350 – offers businesses and individual’s elegant performance, value and a superior ownership experience. The Personal Class, Archer LX and Archer DLX balance proven performance, efficiency, and simplicity in a piston-powered aircraft. The Trainer Class Pilot 100i, Archer TX, Archer DX, and Seminole aircraft form the most complete technically advanced line of pilot training aircraft in the world. Piper is a member of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. To learn more about Piper Aircraft, visit the company’s website at www.piper.com.

About AeroGuard Flight Training

AeroGuard Flight Training Center is one of the U.S.’s most successful flight schools, offering accelerated commercial pilot training to candidates from all over the world. With a commitment to safety and student success, AeroGuard has a proven history of training airline- ready cadets, with over one million flight hours of training experience and graduation over 7,000 cadets.

About the Piper Archer TX

As a classroom, the Piper Archer TX provides students everything needed to learn to fly safely. Standard instrumentation includes a Garmin G1000 NXi glass cockpit and G5 standby display, a perfect mixture of low workload and high technology. Piper’s specially created flight school interior, designed to withstand the rigors of flight training, is standard, and the option for factory-installed air conditioning adds to the Archer’s appeal as a training aircraft. Building on over sixty years of PA-28 manufacturing expertise, the Piper Archer TX stands in a class all its own when it comes to reliability, stability, and ease of operation for students and instructors alike.﻿

Specifications: 128 knots at 75% power maximum cruise speed, 522 nm (967 km) maximum range, service ceiling 14,100 feet (4,298 m) maximum approved altitude. Take-off distance 1,608 feet (490m), landing distance over 50-foot obstacle 1,400 feet (427m). Engine: 180 HP Lycoming I0-360-B4A with a Sensenich fixed pitch propeller.

Piper Aircraft

For further information, contact:

Alba Walcott

Mail to: alba.walcott@piper.com

piper.com