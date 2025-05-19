Designed to build a legacy of leadership, purpose, and global impact

First cohort will be selected by 1 June ahead of the flagship school’s August 2025 opening

DUBAI, UAE – GEMS Education today launched the Pioneer Scholars Programme, a transformational new scholarship initiative at its flagship GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI), opening in August this year.

Open to students entering Years 5 to 8 in the 2025–26 academic year, the programme is designed to identify, develop and continue to support outstanding young students who demonstrate not only exceptional ability, but also the values of curiosity, courage, creativity, and contribution.

The first cohort of Pioneer Scholars will be selected by 1 June, with applications now open and a fast-tracked assessment window in place to support the programme’s pilot launch.

Rooted in SRI’s vision of purposeful excellence, the Pioneer Scholars Programme mirrors the legacy-building scholarship frameworks of the world’s most revered independent schools, offering tailored pathways in academics, the arts, technology and innovation, and elite sport.

Scholars will receive not just financial support, but also structured mentorship, access to exclusive masterclasses and events, and a platform for national and global recognition.

Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education, said: “At GEMS Education, we have always believed that every child has greatness within them. The Pioneer Scholars Programme is our way of shining a light on that greatness – of nurturing brilliance, raising aspirations, and giving the leaders of tomorrow the opportunities they deserve today.”

The programme comprises four main scholarship categories:

Academic Excellence: Recognising high achievers in mathematics, sciences, humanities, literature, and languages.

Recognising high achievers in mathematics, sciences, humanities, literature, and languages. Creative Arts: Celebrating originality in music, drama, dance, fine arts, and creative writing.

Celebrating originality in music, drama, dance, fine arts, and creative writing. Technology & Innovation: Honouring students with talents in robotics, AI, software development, engineering design, and sustainable tech.

Honouring students with talents in robotics, AI, software development, engineering design, and sustainable tech. Sports Leadership: Supporting athletes who demonstrate exceptional ability, perseverance, and team spirit across multiple disciplines.

Each scholarship is offered in one of two tiers – Emerging Scholars (Years 5-6) and Distinguished Scholars (Years 7-8) – and is backed by a robust review framework led by the Pioneer Scholars Council.

In addition to academic performance and demonstrable talent, successful applicants must undergo a formal multi-step selection process, including personal statements, portfolios or performances, assessments, and interviews.

James Monaghan, CEO and Founding Principal of GEMS School of Research and Innovation, said: “To be named a Pioneer Scholar is to be recognised not only for what you have achieved, but for the impact you are yet to make. This is a powerful statement of belief in our students’ futures – and we are proud to be the school that helps shape them.”

Pioneer Scholars are expected to serve as role models within the school and wider community, upholding the values and ethos of SRI and GEMS Education at all times.

The enrichment opportunities available to scholars include:

Personalised mentorship

Access to innovation labs, elite sports clinics, and creative showcases

Annual gala celebration

Public speaking and leadership development

Opportunities to represent SRI and GEMS on global platforms

Opening in August 2025, GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI) is the most ambitious new school in the GEMS portfolio to date – combining exceptional teaching, cutting-edge facilities, and a global outlook to prepare students for lives of purpose and impact.

From its innovative curriculum to its pioneering programmes, SRI is designed to set a new benchmark in English curriculum education both regionally and globally.

Each Pioneer Scholar will receive a bespoke lapel pin and certificate of conferment, and be formally recorded in the SRI Book of Scholars – a living testament to excellence that will be built on year after year.

The inaugural 2025 cycle will culminate with the first official cohort announcement on or before 1 June 2025, ahead of a full annual cycle beginning September 2025. Plans are already in motion to expand the programme to include Sixth Form scholarships and to establish a dedicated endowment fund to support its long-term growth.

To learn more about the Pioneer Scholars Programme or to apply, please visit https://gems-sri.com/apply-for-a-scholarship/

About GEMS Education

Every day, GEMS Education has the privilege of educating more than 200,000 students from more than 176 countries through its owned and managed schools around the world. With nearly half a million alumni who in turn have influenced countless millions of lives, GEMS has been recognised as one of the most impactful companies in any sector globally.

Founded in the UAE in 1959 and now the largest and most respected K-12 private education group in the world, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational opportunities to families from all socio-economic backgrounds.

What began as a single school in a private home in Dubai remains a family business to this day. Its inspiring Chairman and Founder, Sunny Varkey, and his sons, Dino Varkey, the Group Chief Executive Officer, and Jay Varkey, the Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, continue to provide vision, insight and strategic leadership across the organisation.

Through its growing school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to fulfilling its vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every learner, everywhere.

Each year, GEMS students graduate to join the world’s leading universities. Over the past five years alone, they have been accepted into over 1,050 universities in 53 countries – including all eight Ivy League institutions in the United States and all 24 Russell Group universities in the United Kingdom. GEMS alumni have gone on to successful careers in all sectors around the world, including a large proportion reaching CEO and C-suite status.

For further information about GEMS Education, visit www.gemseducation.com or contact:

Leen Haffar, Senior Account Executive, Four

Leen.Haffar@four.agency