RIYADH: PIF has obtained a $15 billion revolving credit facility for general corporate purposes. This replaces the previous $15 billion revolving credit facility agreed in 2021.

This $15 billion revolving credit facility is offered for an initial period of three years, and is extendable for up to two additional years. The facility agreement was signed with a diverse global syndicate of 23 financial institutions from Europe, the U.S., the Middle East and Asia.

The financing reflects PIF's strong credit rating as well as robust demand from PIF’s relationship banks and financial institutions. Signing this facility represents a continuation of PIF’s strategy of using a diverse range of financing instruments.

Loans and debt instruments represent one of PIF’s four sources of funding. The other three are capital injections from government, government assets transferred to PIF and retained earnings from investments. PIF is currently rated A1 by Moody’s with a positive outlook and A+ by Fitch with a stable outlook.

About PIF:

PIF is the investment engine driving economic transformation for Saudi Arabia and the world. With an ambitious program to deliver Vision 2030, PIF invests in projects, companies and partners to diversify the Saudi economy, stimulate growth in every major sector, and create new opportunities for investment and employment.

And as a global investor and catalyst of change, PIF actively partners with the most pioneering organizations across the world to accelerate their growth, and transfer the technology and knowledge needed to build industry ecosystems of the future.

Since 2017, PIF has established 95 companies and injects at least SAR 150 billion into the local economy each year. Through strategic investments and partnerships across the Saudi public and private sector, PIF is driving the transition to a more sustainable economy, and laying the foundations for local and international partners to invest in the economic and societal transformation of Saudi Arabia.

