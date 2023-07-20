Promotes Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage in camel husbandry, and introduce consumers to the health benefits of camel dairy products

Since 2017, PIF has established 84 companies in 13 strategic sectors

Riyadh: The Public Investment Fund (PIF) has today announced the establishment of Sawani Company (Company or Sawani), to enable the growth of the Saudi camel farming industry and actively contribute to its sustainable development. The Company aims to be a leading producer of camel dairy products, supporting Saudi Arabia’s wider Food and Agriculture sector and helping to diversify the Saudi economy, in line with Vision 2030.

It will work in partnership with the private sector to boost the production capacity of the camel dairy industry and seek to elevate the standards of the domestic production ecosystem by modernizing operations, improving the localization of knowledge and investing in the sector’s latest technologies.

PIF has invested strategically in the Food and Agriculture sector to help diversify the Saudi economy, and support its unique produce industries. Among these investments are its creation of the Saudi Coffee Company, which promotes Saudi Khulani coffee beans and the Halal Products Development Company, which invests in the halal products sector. Since 2017, PIF has established 84 companies in 13 strategic sectors.

Sawani will place sustainability at the center of all stages of production, distribution, and marketing, and raise awareness of the health benefits of camel dairy products among consumers. It will also showcase the unique history and cultural heritage of camel husbandry within Saudi Arabia. Camel milk is commonly known for its nutritional benefits, including high amounts of minerals and vitamins such as A, B, E and C. It is also rich in calcium, protein and anti-oxidants. Camel milk is also considered low in cholesterol and is easy to digest.

Majed Al-Assaf, Head of Consumer Goods and Retail in the MENA Investments Division at PIF, said: “Saudi Arabia has extensive experience and knowledge of the camel dairy industry and enormous potential to expand its operational capabilities and wider ecosystem. These factors represent a competitive advantage across the entire supply chain, which, alongside investment, will enable significant growth of the industry, and eventually lead to the export of camel dairy products, which have many nutritional benefits, to regional and global markets.”

The establishment of Sawani will support the growth of the Food and Agriculture sector as well as contributing to sustainable economic and social development, in line with Vision 2030. A key part of the company’s strategy is to increase awareness and knowledge of the industry in order to preserve it, as well as driving sustainable growth through the introduction of the best scientific practices in modern manufacturing technologies at the local level.

-Ends-

For more information on Camel milk:

Nutritional, antimicrobial and medicinal properties of Camel’s milk: A review - PMC (nih.gov)

Full article: Medicinal value of camel milk and meat (tandfonline.com)

ABOUT PIF

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) is one of the largest and most impactful sovereign wealth funds in the world. Since 2015, when the Board was reconstituted and oversight transferred to the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, the Fund’s board of directors has been chaired by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prime Minister, Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund. PIF a leading role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation and diversification, as well as contributing to shaping the future of the global economy. Since 2017, PIF has established 84 companies.

PIF is building a diversified portfolio by entering into attractive and long-term investment opportunities in 13 strategic sectors in Saudi Arabia and globally. PIF's strategy, as set out in the PIF Program 2021-2025 - one of the Vision 2030 realization programs - aims to enable many promising sectors and contribute to increasing local content by creating partnerships with the private sector, in addition to injecting at least 150 billion riyals annually into the local economy. PIF works to transfer technologies and localize knowledge to build a prosperous and sustainable economy domestically. As the investment arm Saudi Arabia, PIF looks to make unique investments, and is building strategic alliances and partnerships with prestigious international institutions and organizations, which contribute to achieving real long-term value for Saudi Arabia, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030. PIF has also created an operational governance model that reflects its main tasks and objectives, in line with best international practices. Applying this model of governance enhances the level of transparency and effectiveness in decision-making and future progress.

More information about PIF can be found at: www.pif.gov.sa

Media Contact: media@pif.gov.sa