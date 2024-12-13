This investment aligns with PIF strategy of making impactful investments supporting key sectors in major international markets

RIYADH and LONDON – PIF today announced that it has completed the acquisition of a stake of approximately 15% in FGP TopCo, the holding company of Heathrow Airport Holdings Ltd., from Ferrovial SE and certain other FGP TopCo shareholders. Concurrently, Ardian, the private investment house, has acquired approximately 22.6% of FGP TopCo from the same shareholders through a separate vehicle.

Turqi Al-Nowaiser, Deputy Governor and Head of International Investments, said: “PIF is pleased to be investing in Heathrow Airport, a vital U.K. asset and a world-class airport. We believe in the importance of infrastructure as a key sector in supporting the transition to net zero. Heathrow acts as a crucial gateway to the world, and we look forward to supporting Heathrow’s management in its efforts to secure the sustainable growth of the airport and to continue to maintain its position as a global aviation hub.”

The investment in Heathrow Airport is in line with PIF’s strategy to support important sectors and businesses as long-term partners as part of its global portfolio of assets.

This statement should be read in conjunction with Ferrovial’s statement issued today and its statements issued on November 28, 2023, January 16, 2024 and June 14, 2024, and by PIF on November 29, 2023.

About PIF

PIF is the investment engine driving economic transformation for Saudi Arabia and the world. With an ambitious program to deliver Vision 2030, PIF invests in projects, companies and partners to diversify the Saudi economy, stimulate growth in every major sector, and create new opportunities for investment and employment.

And as a global investor and catalyst of change, PIF actively partners with the most pioneering organizations across the world to accelerate their growth, and transfer the technology and knowledge needed to build industry ecosystems of the future.

Since 2017, PIF has established 99 companies and is driving the transition to a more sustainable economy through strategic investments and partnerships across the Saudi public and private sector. PIF is laying the foundations for local and international partners to invest in the economic and societal transformation of Saudi Arabia.

For more information, visit the website at www.pif.gov.sa

