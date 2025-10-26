The investment is aligned with PIF’s strategy to deepen Saudi markets, enhance liquidity, and support innovation in local ETFs

The ETF represents a significant milestone in Albilad Capital’s strategy as one of the largest managers of ETFs in the region

RIYADH – Albilad Investment Company (Albilad Capital) has announced the listing of Albilad MSCI Saudi Equity ETF, the first broad market ETF in Saudi Arabia, with PIF as anchor investor.

The new ETF, listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) aims to provide investors with access to companies included in the MSCI Saudi Arabian Index of Shariah-compliant equities, formed of over 250 companies covering small, mid and large-cap stocks across the main and the parallel Saudi market.

The new investment highlights PIF’s role as a key enabler for the development of the asset management industry in Saudi Arabia, enhancing liquidity in the Saudi capital markets and driving forward product innovation. The launch and listing of the new ETF marks Albilad Capital’s seventh ETF in the Saudi market, further reinforcing the company’s position as one of the largest issuers of ETFs locally and regionally.

Abdulmajeed Alhagbani, Head of Securities Investments at PIF, said: “This listing marks a new phase of PIF’s ETF strategy, accelerating innovation and expanding the local asset management landscape. Over the past two years, PIF investments into ETFs have helped mobilize capital inflows into Saudi equities, reinforcing market depth and investor confidence. By actively collaborating with asset managers and strategic partners, we are building a dynamic ecosystem that unlocks opportunities, fuels diversification, and positions Saudi Arabia as a regional hub for cutting‑edge investment solutions.”

Albilad Capital’s Chief Executive Officer, Zaid Almufarih said: “The listing of this ETF affirms Albilad Capital’s leadership in the Saudi ETF market, reflecting its commitment to delivering innovative and efficient investment products that meet the needs of investors within a regulatory framework and a robust infrastructure that supports the sector’s rapid growth. We are proud to partner with PIF as a key investor in this fund, reflecting our shared drive to continue to develop the ETF sector in Saudi Arabia and strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position as the largest regional hub for ETFs.”

PIF has partnered with asset managers to list Saudi ETFs in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo, Frankfurt, London, Italy and Singapore.

With approximately SAR 6 billion in assets under management in this segment, Albilad Capital is considered one of the largest local and regional issuers of exchange traded funds, representing 64% of the total Saudi ETF market cap, and 52% of the total GCC ETF market cap, with a diversified portfolio covering fixed income, commodities, global stocks and local and global sectoral stocks.