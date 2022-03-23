Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Choueiri Group, the leading media representation group in the Middle East, announced that HH Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Chairman of University Leadership Council (ULC), has granted Mr. Pierre Choueiri the ‘Bunyan Award for Excellence in Leadership and Entrepreneurship’.

The awarding ceremony was held at the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai during Choueiri Group’s top management team’s visit to Expo 2020.

Mr. Choueiri received the award in appreciation of his entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, responsible leadership and ongoing support and encouragement of developing the potentials of promising youth in the UAE.

“We are very proud of our longstanding cooperation with the Bunyan Initiative since its launch, and we are committed to supporting its forward-looking capacity building initiatives” said Mr. Choueiri. “These initiatives aim at qualifying the UAE’s next generations as well as empowering and enriching the human resource pool in the country, supporting a knowledge-based economy for a sustainable future. This is achieved through the ongoing cooperation between the public and private sectors and leading faculty in the country,” he added.

The Bunyan Initiative for the Capacity-Building of the Youth in the UAE is a major initiative launched by the University Leadership Council. It aims at developing and empowering youth and providing them with the opportunity to join the most prominent entrepreneurs across different business fields, so that they can directly learn from the professional and life experiences of executives. In turn, these executives also benefit from the creative and innovative ideas of the youth. This is in line with the approach of the UAE’s wise leadership which gives the youth special attention to reach their full potential and paves the way for their empowerment.

Convened under the patronage and with the presence of His Highness Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan , the Bunyan Initiative was launched in 2015 with Choueiri Group amongst its first supporters. The initiative provides a platform for prominent industry leaders and distinguished academics, mentoring cohorts of the brightest young entrepreneurs from the UAE, to look into avenues of mutual collaboration that are meant to significantly enhance the opportunities made available for the capacity-building of the youth, along with locally relevant creativity and advancement in technology and innovation.

The Bunyan Initiative consists of (1) Bunyan Knights (most promising young entrepreneurs nominated and selected from among the best and brightest graduates of the leading universities in the UAE), and (2) Bunyan Fellows (prominent inspirational figures from industry nominated to the Fellowship by the Bunyan Knights, who view these prominent figures as role-models for the Emirati youth).

This capacity building initiative combines practical experience gained from ‘The University of Life’ with the theoretical knowledge gained in the program classes. It also identifies regular interaction channels between potential prominent graduates and role-model mentors, or business angels as known in the business community. This is achieved through organizing internal training, workshops, forums, and seminars that host high-profile figures.

-Ends-

About Choueiri Group

As the leading media representation group in the Middle East, Choueiri Group is a company built from the ground up over the past fifty years. Today, the Group’s companies' market and manage the advertising space of 13 satellite and 2 terrestrial television stations,7 print titles, 11 radio stations, 30+ web portals along with their apps and the largest network of outdoor signs in the UAE. Choueiri Group operates in nine markets covering the MENA region, Europe and Japan and ensures the best support for its regional and international clients through its extensive network of eleven subsidiaries, 2 representative offices and more than 700 committed executives.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Choueiri Group

Assad Jamil

Email: ajamil.mr@choueirigroup.com