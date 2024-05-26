Dubai, UAE – Picture Pond Media, founded by industry veteran Youssef El Deeb, the original founder of Fatafeat TV, is proud to announce the launch of Maison Deeb.

This new division is dedicated to creating original stories that blend imagination and craftsmanship to produce unique and captivating narratives under our flag as the "architects of unique original stories." Our mission is to craft distinctive narratives that captivate audiences and shape our understanding of the world.

Quotes

Youssef El Deeb, Founder of Picture Pond Media, stated, "With the launch of Maison Deeb, we are taking a significant step forward in our mission to craft original stories that captivate and inspire. Our dedication to creativity and originality remains at the core of everything we do, and we look forward to bringing more unique narratives to life. We believe that focus is often lacking in our industry, with too much emphasis on production execution rather than the art of storytelling.”

About Picture Pond Media

Picture Pond Media, founded by Youssef El Deeb, is a creative scripted film and TV content developer and producer based in Dubai, UAE. El Deeb is a long-standing, awarded industry veteran who has launched TV networks and produced and directed award-winning feature films.

