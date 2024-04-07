ADGM, Abu Dhabi, UAE – Phoenix Venture Partners Ltd. ("PVP"), a preeminent Venture Capital Firm dedicated to fostering high-growth potential within the MENA region, is pleased to introduce its leadership team: Steve Khayat, Faris Al-Obaid, and Dr. Mussaad M. Al-Razouki.

A Synergistic Trio for Unparalleled Expertise:

This well-knit team brings a remarkable confluence of experience, strategic vision, and proven success to PVP. Their combined expertise shapes the firm's unique approach to venture capital, ensuring a focus on investments with transformative potential.

Steve Khayat, CFMP, CFM: As the Founder and Managing Director, Steve leverages his over two decades of investment banking and asset management experience as a seasoned and visionary leader. Renowned for his ability to identify exceptional investment opportunities, Steve's guidance steers PVP towards groundbreaking ventures poised for significant impact.

Faris Al-Obaid, M.A.: Co-Founder and Director, Faris is an accomplished entrepreneur and investor with a proven track record of leading impactful projects across the MENA region. His strategic thinking and extensive network are instrumental in propelling PVP's portfolio companies towards significant success.

Dr. Mussaad M. Al-Razouki: Co-Founder and Executive Director, Mussaad brings over two decades of global experience as an analytical strategist and investor. His scientific acumen and deep understanding of emerging trends in healthcare and technology position PVP at the forefront of identifying breakthroughs with the potential to redefine industries.

Collaboration at its Core:

The founding partners cultivate a collaborative and supportive environment at PVP. Their collective experience of over 60 years fosters a breeding ground for disruptive technology innovations, empowering the firm to identify and nurture the "unicorns" of tomorrow. PVP's unwavering commitment to excellence is driven by their shared vision: to create positive change and maximize returns for all stakeholders.

About Phoenix Venture Partners:

PVP was founded as a Venture Capital Fund Manager in the Abu Dhabi Global Market ("ADGM") in November of 2023, and is licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority ("FSRA").

#VentureCapital #adgm #VC #MENA #GCC #PVP