ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Witnessed by the 2025 AIM Congress, Phoenix New Media and the China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) Committee formally entered into a strategic cooperation relationship. The partnership will focus on expanding CIFIT’s global reach, integrating resources, and delivering innovative services, jointly setting a new benchmark for international investment collaboration.

This alliance represents a convergence of China’s premier investment promotion platform and a leading global Chinese-language media outlet. By leveraging omni-media communication and innovative approaches, this collaboration seeks to fast-track CIFIT’s transformation into a “global hub for investment innovation,” driving new momentum for international capital flows and fostering high-quality regional economic development.

Organized by China’s Ministry of Commerce, CIFIT is currently one of the world’s largest and most influential international investment events, attracting participants from nearly 200 countries and regions and facilitating nearly a trillion of dollars in project collaborations to date.

Jianbin Zhang, Deputy Director General of the Operational Department of CIFIT Organizing Committee remarked, “Partnering with Phoenix New Media marks a pivotal step in CIFIT’s globalization strategy. Their global communication reach and resource integration capabilities will propel CIFIT’s transformation from a ‘regional platform’ to a ‘global innovation engine’, offering international investors more efficient service channels.”

Xiaoyan Chi, Executive Director and Senior Vice President of Phoenix New Media, emphasized, “This collaboration represents an exploration of synergistic innovation between media and professional platforms. Phoenix New Media will leverage its global omni-media network and internet technologies to position CIFIT as a leader in global investment, contributing to an open world economy.”

The strategic agreement sets the stage for pioneering a “media + investment services” integration model, positioning CIFIT as a global hub for capital, technology, and talent. The plan includes launching a “Global Investment Innovation Alliance” to unite international institutions and businesses in breaking down investment barriers and advancing sustainable development.

Mr. Walid Farghal, Director General of AIM Congress; Mr. Vladimir Norov, President of the Central Asian Artificial Intelligence Association (CAAI) and former Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization; and Ms. Liu Meng, the Head of China Office of the UN Global Compact, were present to witness the signing.

*Source: AETOSWire

