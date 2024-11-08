Dubai, UAE: UAE’s multi-billion dollar tech conglomerate, Phoenix Group PLC, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: PHX) is proud to announce its inclusion in the newly-launched FTSE ADX 15 Islamic Index (FADXI 15).

Live on ADX, the FADXI 15 marks a significant step forward in diversifying Shariah-compliant investment opportunities. Being included in the ADX FADXI highlights Phoenix’s stability and market leadership, and will enhance investor confidence, attracting investment opportunities for those seeking Sharia-compliant products.

“The inclusion of Phoenix Group in the FTSE ADX 15 Islamic Index is an honor and a testament to our dedication to aligning with global standards in ethical and Shariah-compliant investments,” said Mr. Seyed Mohammad Alizadehfard (Bijan), CEO and Co-Founder of Phoenix Group. “To be part of this exclusive index offers investors the opportunity to engage with high-growth, Shariah-compliant companies that are reshaping the future of the UAE’s technology sector.”

Munaf Ali, Co-Founder and Group Managing Director of Phoenix Group said “Phoenix Group remains focused on advancing innovation and economic growth in the UAE and throughout MENA, providing investors a structured entry point into the region’s dynamic tech sector, aligned with their ethical and financial aspirations. This index is a key channel for accessing exciting, Shariah-compliant growth opportunities.”

The launch of the FTSE ADX 15 Islamic Index provides a curated investment opportunity for those seeking high-performing companies in the UAE while maintaining Shariah compliance.

About Phoenix Group:

Phoenix Group, a multi-billion-dollar tech powerhouse headquartered in the UAE, leads the forefront of the blockchain, crypto, and tech revolution, driving innovation to new heights. In 2017, Bijan Alizadeh Fard and Munaf Ali laid the foundation for what would evolve into the Phoenix Group – a conglomerate comprising several thriving businesses. Beyond the web3 sphere, they offer comprehensive solutions, boast a 765MW mining operation with more operations globally, and fuel growth through strategic collaborations and innovation.

Phoenix Group operates multiple mining facilities in the US, Canada, CIS, and the UAE, with each unique company operating in one of four distinct verticals: Mining, Hosting, Trading, and Investments.

Phoenix Group PLC is the region's first crypto and blockchain conglomerate to be listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. It also runs the largest mining farm in the MENA region.

